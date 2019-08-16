  • August 16, 2019

Celebrating Beethoven with MOSC - Odessa American: Ticket

e-Edition Subscribe

Celebrating Beethoven with MOSC

57th season will open on Sept. 7

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: The Mildand-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s 57th season opening with “Beethoven Five.”
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Music: Ludwig Van Beethoven, Composer.
  • Tickets: wagnernoel.com

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 5:00 am

Celebrating Beethoven with MOSC Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

It’s been almost six decades since the sweet sounds of the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale took to the stage in the Permian Basin.

Founded in 1962 as a charitable organization, the MOSC took the two individual orchestras of Midland and Odessa and combined under the leadership of Lara Hoggard, the mosc.org website details.

The MOSC currently includes a symphony of more than 70 professional musicians and is ranked by the League of American Orchestras as a metropolitan orchestra. The MOSC now holds the distinction of being the largest professional performing arts organization in West Texas.

The MOSC celebrates 57 years with the Sept. 7 opening of the new season and will highlight “Beethoven Five” on opening night.

“Beethoven Five,” press materials detail, is a celebration of one of history’s best-known composers. The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

This concert features what concert organizers are calling quite possibly the most famous piece of music ever written, “Symphony No. 5 in C minor”. The four-note motif “Da-da-da Daaah” that opens the symphony is iconic in a way that few works of art ever achieve.

The sounds help immerse the audience in Beethoven’s state of mind with dramatic tension that builds to a passionate climax. To this day the work is wildly popular, even used in commercials and throughout popular culture.

Complementing the program are two works, the “Coriolan Overture” and “Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor.” Performing the concerto is Italian pianist Roberto Plano. Plano was the First Prize Winner at the 2001 Cleveland International Piano Competition, a prize winner at the Honens, Dublin, Sendai, Geza Anda and Valencia competitions, and finalist at the 2005 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Plano performs regularly all over the world appearing with prestigious orchestras and festivals.

Plano is a favorite guest on radio programs such as NPR’s “Performance Today,” and on TV shows for PBS and Japan’s NHK. He has recorded CDs for Brilliant, Azica, Arktos, Sipario, and he recently released two world premier CDs on the Concerto label with music by re-discovered 18th century Italian composer Andrea Luchesi that were reviewed with 5 stars out of 5 in the music magazine “Musica.” In May 2016 Amadeus magazine awarded the maximum 5-star rating of his Decca CD recording of Liszt’s “Harmonies Poétiques et Religieuses.”

He studied at the Verdi Conservatory in Milan, the Ecole Normale “Cortot” in Paris and the Lake Como Academy. He was founder and director of the Music Association “Alfred Cortot” which he co-chaired with his wife, pianist Paola Del Negro. His master classes, taught at his own music academy and worldwide, are in high demand, his website robertoplano.com details. His hometown in Varese, Italy awarded him several prizes, including the Lumen Claro, given in the past to soprano Barbara Frittoli, stylist Ottavio Missoni and economist Mario Monti. In 2016 he was elected Honorary Member by the Lions Club Varese.

In January, 2018, Roberto was awarded the 2017-18 American Prize for Excellence in solo piano performance – First Prize, Professional Division.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

Patrons are also invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. By purchasing a ticket to this event, patrons will enjoy dining with friends as Maestro Gary Lewis and featured musician Plano provide an insider’s view of the evening’s program.

Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. What’s on the menu? Prime rib and sirloin steak. Symphony SoundBites tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 432-552-4437. Deadline to purchase SoundBites tickets is Aug. 30th.

“Beethoven Five” is sponsored by Midland Symphony Guild, Carol and Tom Chandler and Martha and Paul Crump. For more information on MOSC events, visit mosc.org

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, August 16, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
77°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 78°
Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

saturday

weather
High 103°/Low 78°
Plenty of sun. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the upper 70s.

sunday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]