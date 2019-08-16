Celebrating Beethoven with MOSC

It’s been almost six decades since the sweet sounds of the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale took to the stage in the Permian Basin.

Founded in 1962 as a charitable organization, the MOSC took the two individual orchestras of Midland and Odessa and combined under the leadership of Lara Hoggard, the mosc.org website details.

The MOSC currently includes a symphony of more than 70 professional musicians and is ranked by the League of American Orchestras as a metropolitan orchestra. The MOSC now holds the distinction of being the largest professional performing arts organization in West Texas.

The MOSC celebrates 57 years with the Sept. 7 opening of the new season and will highlight “Beethoven Five” on opening night.

“Beethoven Five,” press materials detail, is a celebration of one of history’s best-known composers. The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

This concert features what concert organizers are calling quite possibly the most famous piece of music ever written, “Symphony No. 5 in C minor”. The four-note motif “Da-da-da Daaah” that opens the symphony is iconic in a way that few works of art ever achieve.

The sounds help immerse the audience in Beethoven’s state of mind with dramatic tension that builds to a passionate climax. To this day the work is wildly popular, even used in commercials and throughout popular culture.

Complementing the program are two works, the “Coriolan Overture” and “Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor.” Performing the concerto is Italian pianist Roberto Plano. Plano was the First Prize Winner at the 2001 Cleveland International Piano Competition, a prize winner at the Honens, Dublin, Sendai, Geza Anda and Valencia competitions, and finalist at the 2005 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Plano performs regularly all over the world appearing with prestigious orchestras and festivals.

Plano is a favorite guest on radio programs such as NPR’s “Performance Today,” and on TV shows for PBS and Japan’s NHK. He has recorded CDs for Brilliant, Azica, Arktos, Sipario, and he recently released two world premier CDs on the Concerto label with music by re-discovered 18th century Italian composer Andrea Luchesi that were reviewed with 5 stars out of 5 in the music magazine “Musica.” In May 2016 Amadeus magazine awarded the maximum 5-star rating of his Decca CD recording of Liszt’s “Harmonies Poétiques et Religieuses.”

He studied at the Verdi Conservatory in Milan, the Ecole Normale “Cortot” in Paris and the Lake Como Academy. He was founder and director of the Music Association “Alfred Cortot” which he co-chaired with his wife, pianist Paola Del Negro. His master classes, taught at his own music academy and worldwide, are in high demand, his website robertoplano.com details. His hometown in Varese, Italy awarded him several prizes, including the Lumen Claro, given in the past to soprano Barbara Frittoli, stylist Ottavio Missoni and economist Mario Monti. In 2016 he was elected Honorary Member by the Lions Club Varese.

In January, 2018, Roberto was awarded the 2017-18 American Prize for Excellence in solo piano performance – First Prize, Professional Division.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

Patrons are also invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. By purchasing a ticket to this event, patrons will enjoy dining with friends as Maestro Gary Lewis and featured musician Plano provide an insider’s view of the evening’s program.

Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. What’s on the menu? Prime rib and sirloin steak. Symphony SoundBites tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 432-552-4437. Deadline to purchase SoundBites tickets is Aug. 30th.

“Beethoven Five” is sponsored by Midland Symphony Guild, Carol and Tom Chandler and Martha and Paul Crump. For more information on MOSC events, visit mosc.org