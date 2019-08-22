  • August 22, 2019

Show honors ‘King of Pop’ - Odessa American: Ticket

e-Edition Subscribe

Show honors ‘King of Pop’

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: “MJ Live” Michael Jackson Tribute Concert.
  • When: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Saturday.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $35-$45 at wagnernoel.com
More Information

Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:59 am

Show honors ‘King of Pop’ Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A touring show that celebrates the late Michael Jackson is on stage Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and features tribute artists singing and dancing to Jackson’s most famous music.

Featuring all Michael Jackson’s biggest hits including Bad, Billie Jean, Beat It, Dangerous, Smooth Criminal, Black & White, I Want You Back and others, the touring show includes lighting and special effects with a stage of singers and dancers. The show is presented by 97 Gold.

The tour’s website, mjliveshow.com, details that the worldwide tour has several dancers/singers who perform during the show.

Jalles Franca appears as Michael Jackson. He moved to the United States from Brazil at the age of 16 to fulfill his dreams as a professional dancer in Las Vegas. At the age of 21 he began a seven year residency as a performer, dancer and percussionist at Studio 54 Nightclub at the MGM Hotel & Casino.

A long time fan of the ‘King Of Pop,’ Michael Jackson, he began imitating the star’s signature dance moves during his routines at Studio 54 and other venues. After Jackson’s death, Franca began paying tribute to the late superstar. He has won numerous contests for “Best Michael Jackson Impersonator,” Best overall “look” and “Best Moonwalk.”

Santana Jackson also appears as Michael Jackson, the website details.

Santana Jackson is one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world and a dedicated fan since he was 6 years old. Santana Jackson has performed internationally for over 14 years.

Tickets to the show are $35 to $45 at wagnernoel.com

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:59 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: SSE at 7mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 98°/Low 76°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]