Show honors ‘King of Pop’

A touring show that celebrates the late Michael Jackson is on stage Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and features tribute artists singing and dancing to Jackson’s most famous music.

Featuring all Michael Jackson’s biggest hits including Bad, Billie Jean, Beat It, Dangerous, Smooth Criminal, Black & White, I Want You Back and others, the touring show includes lighting and special effects with a stage of singers and dancers. The show is presented by 97 Gold.

The tour’s website, mjliveshow.com, details that the worldwide tour has several dancers/singers who perform during the show.

Jalles Franca appears as Michael Jackson. He moved to the United States from Brazil at the age of 16 to fulfill his dreams as a professional dancer in Las Vegas. At the age of 21 he began a seven year residency as a performer, dancer and percussionist at Studio 54 Nightclub at the MGM Hotel & Casino.

A long time fan of the ‘King Of Pop,’ Michael Jackson, he began imitating the star’s signature dance moves during his routines at Studio 54 and other venues. After Jackson’s death, Franca began paying tribute to the late superstar. He has won numerous contests for “Best Michael Jackson Impersonator,” Best overall “look” and “Best Moonwalk.”

Santana Jackson also appears as Michael Jackson, the website details.

Santana Jackson is one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world and a dedicated fan since he was 6 years old. Santana Jackson has performed internationally for over 14 years.

Tickets to the show are $35 to $45 at wagnernoel.com