  • October 11, 2019

Classic ballet on the stage

'Swan Lake' planned Wednesday at Wagner Noël

If You Go
  • What: The Russian Ballet Theatre performance of Swan Lake.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: wagnernoel.com
It’s a story more than 100 years old and told thousands and thousands of times – but it is still an audience favorite.

“Swan Lake” by the Russian Ballet Theatre is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” the website russianballettheare.com details, is based on a German fairy tale. Tchaikovsky’s score tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who is cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night.

The Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production features time-honored Russian traditions while adding new choreography, hand painted sets, hand sewn costumes, artistic hair designs and special effects makeup.

Tchaikovsky was commissioned to compose “Swan Lake” in 1875 by Vladimir Petrovich Begichev, the intendant of Moscow’s Russian Imperial Theatres. It was the first ballet Tchaikovsky scored and like “The Nutcracker,” the original production was unsuccessful as critics deemed the music was too complicated and the original choreography by Julius Reisinger uninspired.

The show was revived in 1895 with new choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov for the Imperial Ballet at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, at which time it was very well received and became one of the most frequently revived works. The dual role of Odette/Odile, with its signature 32 fouettés en tournant, has been performed by most of the world’s leading ballerinas.

The Russian Ballet Theatre company features Olga Kifyak as “Odette,” Evgeny Svetlitsa as “Prince Siegfried,” Mikhail Ovcharov as the “Jester” and Vasili Bogdan as “Rothbart.”

The Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of “Swan Lake” is choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina with Sergey Novikov serving as production designer and Irina Strukova as special effects makeup designer.

The Russian Ballet Theatre will donate a portion of ticket sales from its 2019 tour to local public schools through a collaboration with the PLUS1 initiative. The ballet is partnering with DonorsChoose.org, an online platform where organizations can choose the school they are donating to, and $1 per ticket sold will go local teachers in or around each city of the tour. For more information, please visit, www.DonorsChoose.org.

For tickets or more information please visit, www.RussianBalletTheatre.com.

