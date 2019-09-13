Look! Up in the sky

MIDLAND Bombing raids, a wall of fire and history coming alive are a few of the events that spectators will see this weekend during the High Sky Wing Commemorative Air Force Airsho 2019.

The show, scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Midland International Air & Space Port, is two days of living history, vendors and an area for children. A chapel worship service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The annual event is hosted by the CAF High Sky Wing. Vintage military aircraft will be on display and in the air along with civilian aerobatic performers.

The event offers visitors a chance to get close to the aircraft and see them perform in not always seen. The CAF’s Pyrotechnic Groups, award-winning groups of licensed pyrotechnic technicians shake the ground with simulated bombing raids, strafing runs and the “wall of fire.”

In 1957, CAF founder Lloyd Nolen, a former World War II Army Air Corps flight instructor, and a small group of friends pooled their money to purchase a P-51 Mustang and share the pleasure and expense of maintaining the aircraft.

This group of veteran pilots called itself, “Mustang and Company.”

By 1960, the group began to search seriously for other World War II aircraft but it quickly became apparent that few remained in flying condition. By the end of World War II, America had produced nearly 300,000 aircraft.

A short 15 years later, almost all the warbirds were gone. Decommissioned and stripped of armament and instruments, most of were scrapped or abandoned.

No one, not even the Air Force or Navy, was preserving the historic aircraft that changed the world forever.

The fledgling CAF made it their mission to preserve a flying example of every type of American aircraft. What started as a hobby became an urgent mission to preserve history, the CAF website details.

SOME OF THE ACTS SCHEDULED: