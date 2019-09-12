Hot Dogs and Angels in the Permian Basin

Kathleen Madigan is no stranger to West Texas. In fact, the consistently touring comedian said she can feel at home in any location.

For almost three decades, doing about 250 shows a year, Madigan says she has done a little bit of everything at every location. In the Permian Basin, Madigan said she’s visited George W. Bush’s childhood home; she’s visited Buffalo Wild Wings; and she even “purchased a pair of throw-back wranglers” at Walgreens because they were there.

But in between the jokes during a phone interview, Madigan talks about the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and how she is still amazed at how the building sticks out amongst the hustle and bustle of the oilfield.

“It’s crazy because you see nothing, flat, flat nothing, and then it’s like a spaceship,” Madigan said. “It’s a very cool looking building.”

Currently on a brief hiatus from touring, Madigan is scheduled to begin to pick up her microphone again, and is scheduled to bring her “Hot Dogs and Angels” tour to the Permian Basin on Sept. 14 at the Wagner Noël.

Madigan said the name of her tour has to do with a joke in her routine regarding hot dog carts, adding there was a lot there that wouldn’t make sense in print. But while she said a lot of her material during her stop will be new, she added her act includes a mixture of older material and greatest hits.

“They need to tell everyone they know because that theater is humongous,” Madison said about her upcoming show. “I don’t know the actual seat count … but I need all of their help. Tell them to spam their friends.”

Her most recent special, “Bothering Jesus,” was her fifth hour-long special, and third to be presented on Netflix. Madigan has also appeared alongside Jerry Seinfeld in his series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and has done multiple USO shows.

During her routines, Madigan talks about everything from everyday life, to her parents, growing up in the Midwest, and her Irish-American upbringing.

Also a proficient user of Twitter, Madigan said she didn’t believe a hot dog is a sandwich (an ongoing debate on the platform), and said she enjoys watching people engage in debates on just about any topic.

“Twitter to me, and I like Twitter, but it’s like an Irish bar fight,” she said.

Madigan said she is also working on a new comedy album and would like to put out a new special in the future, but does not have any new goals regarding her career.

“I didn’t even start out with any goals in this job. Stuff just happens,” she said, adding her current goal in life is to clean the attic in her home.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale and cost between $27 and $47.