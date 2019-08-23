Uncle Kracker on stage at Dos

Uncle Kracker rose to fame as a collaborator in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band before the Michigan singer, songwriter, and performer, also known as Matthew Shafer, kicked off his solo career in 2000.

He brings his sound and his new summer single, “Floatin,” to Dos Amigos at 7 p.m., Saturday. The concert is for 18 and older only.

His 2000 major label debut, Double Wide, went double-platinum, his unclekracker.com website details, and yielded the No. 1 smash “Follow Me.” Its 2002 follow-up No Stranger To Shame reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as “In A Little While” and the cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” which set a Billboard record for most weeks at No. 1 on any chart, topping their No. 1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for 28 weeks.

He tours almost constantly but also has some new music.

Popculture.com recently reported that he turned up at June’s CMA Fest 2019 and that he is working on a new single, “Sweet 16,” that will be out soon. The site also reported that he talked about his rise to fame DJing for Kid Rock in the early days of both artists’ careers, and they have collaborated occasionally throughout the years. When asked if they might have another collaboration in the future, Kracker did not rule it out, simply saying, “Who knows.”

His website details that he has a simple philosophy. “I really subscribe to this mindset of just having fun,” he said on the site. “That’s what it’s always about. It’s the train that I’m forever on. The way I feel is if I’m enjoying it, it’s really worth doing.”

Uncle Kracker is showcasing his new song across the country. “It’s very interactive,” he said via his website of his current tour. “It’s meant to be a party, and I want everybody involved. Each time we go on stage, I want people to leave smiling.”

Before Uncle Kracker flew up the charts for 5 weeks at #1 with “When the Sun Goes Down,” a duet with good friend Kenny Chesney, country music might’ve seemed an odd place to find the Detroit-based good-time Kid Rock alumni. But after a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit “Smile.” Then, 2012 saw him embrace his country side with his critically acclaimed fifth outing, Midnight Special produced by Keith Stegall.

Uncle Kracker has played sold out shows across the country and appeared everywhere from the American Country Music Awards to Late Night With Conan O’Brien.