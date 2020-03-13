Permian Basin Comic Con X makes move to new location

The Midland County Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion has been home to Permian Basin Comic Con X for the last five years.

However, after the completion of the Bush Convention Center, the annual three-day event begins today (Friday) at the newly opened venue in downtown Midland.

Myrisa Rutter, the public relations coordinator for Permian Basin Comic Con X, said she’s excited about holding the event at the Bush Convention Center, which opened in late September 2019.

“We wanted to see if we could bring some fun and some life to the downtown area,” said Rutter, who also serves as Public Relations at 3XC Events and Silvrfire LLC. “The Bush Convention Center is pretty, so we wanted to try it out. We don’t have a home per say. We want to see what works best for our event.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Permian Basin Comic Con X was notified Lou Ferrigno, TV’s Incredible Hulk, had to cancel due to health concerns. Permian Basin Comic Con X posted a video of Ferrigno who said “I’m on my way to the doctor. I’m under the weather. The doctor advised me not to travel this weekend.”

Rutter said she hopes Ferrigno will be able to come to the Permian Basin at a later date.

“We can’t argue with the doctors,” she said. “As sad as it makes us, we can’t argue with the doctors.”

With the increase number of cases of coronavirus throughout the United States, Rutter said Permian Basin Comic Con X has increased precautions with sanitizing stations around the event.

“We advise there are plenty of bathrooms to keep your hands washed,” she said. “If you have any fears, bring a mask. A lot of our vendors sell masks.”

The event will also have Powers Rangers actor Blake Foster, actor and comedian Erik Stolhanske, voice actors John Swasey, Ricco Fajardo, David Matranga and Luci Christian.

Rutter said she’s expecting around 100 vendors and artists at this year’s event. Another mainstay of previous Permian Basin Comic Con X’s was Old School Wrestling, but Rutter said schedules didn’t line up so there won’t be wrestling this year.

“It was a scheduling conflict,” Rutter said.