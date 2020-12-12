Trying times don’t stop Witnesses

Last March 15, something very unusual happened.

For the first time in over 130 years, the world’s 8.7 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in 240 nations, with 1.3 million in the U.S., stopped going door to door to distribute their denomination’s magazine, “The Watchtower,” and inviting people to worship with them.

It was a wrenching experience, say spokesmen James Gianopolous of Dallas and Mark Childs of San Angelo, but they have since adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic, writing letters to neighbors instead and holding meetings on Zoom as they look forward to a return to normality.

Four English and seven Spanish congregations worship at Odessa’s Kingdom Halls, or churches, at 1750 87th St., 3625 W. 11th St. and 321 Adams St. There are also churches at 1405 Woodcrest Dr. and 5100 N. Lamesa Rd. in Midland and at 717 W. Austin St. in Kermit.

“We spend time helping others to learn about the Bible and the kingdom, witnessing and talking about God,” Gianopolous said. “It’s a growth process. You always get those butterflies in your stomach no matter how long you’ve been engaged in public ministry, but the beautiful conversations that we have with really nice people far outweigh any feelings of nervousness and make it worthwhile.”

Noting that the Jehovah’s Witnesses have no professional pastors but that their elders and members take turns speaking, Gianopolous said, “In our public meetings, we talk for 30 minutes about subjects like how to have a happy family, how to be a good neighbor and how to act in a Christ-like way.

“They’re not sermons. We pray, study the Bible together and sing. We all express our faith and encourage our fellow Witnesses. Our meetings are very inter-active. Everyone in the congregation is encouraged to participate. Even our young ones give short talks based on passages from the Bible.”

Childs said Jesus Christ was taught about the Scriptures at an early age and preached when he was a boy. “We try to follow that example,” he said, adding that most meetings last an hour and 45 minutes.

“The Bible is very important to us.”

The men said the Jehovah’s Witnesses have translated the Bible into more than 1,000 languages and dialects and have made it available in every country in the world, recently having completed its first translation into sign language.