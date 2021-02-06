Simon the Zealot a mysterious apostle

Notwithstanding his ominous name and probable rough nature, the Apostle Simon the Zealot was obedient to Jesus’s teachings and devoted his life to establishing ministries in Egypt and Persia.

The Revs. Erik Stadler and Bill Hutto say Simon was apparently a member of the radical group that wanted to overthrow the Roman government by force and see Jesus become a king like David (1010-970 B.C.)

However, they don’t believe Simon was one of the Sicarii, the militant branch of the Zealots who were known for sneaking up behind Romans in crowds and stabbing them to death.

“I can’t see Jesus picking someone who was truly violent,” said the Rev. Stadler, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church. “The Zealots were hoping that Jesus had come not so much to establish a heavenly kingdom as to re-establish the early kingdom of Israel through his divine authority.

“A professor told me in seminary that the thieves who were crucified with Jesus were actually terrorists who wanted to overthrow the government,” Stadler said. “All the disciples were rough around the edges. Jesus chose Matthew and tax collectors were unscrupulous. Peter swung the sword and cut off a man’s ear when Jesus was being arrested.

“They were not the strongest or most devout and they bickered among themselves about who would be the greatest. Some theologians have theorized that Judas Iscariot didn’t want Jesus to die. He just wanted to make some money and pressure Jesus to bring about the kingdom sooner rather than later.

“All the disciples but Judas remained faithful and all but John were martyred.”

Some scholars think Judas Iscariot was also a Zealot and possibly was or had been a Sicarii, which is Latin for “dagger men.”

The Rev. Hutto said Simon was one of the disciples who “had the view that Jesus would overthrow the government, but they missed the boat of spiritual freedom with the suffering servant.

“Jesus’s main reason for coming the first time was to be the sacrificial lamb who would die on the cross,” said Hutto, pastor of Sunset Heights Baptist Church. “When he comes the second time, he will be the conquering king who metes out judgment.

“People forget that God is not only a God of love, he is a God of justice. Without more information, it’s hard to say what kind of character Simon the Zealot was. He was one of the 12, so it goes to show that God can change anybody’s heart no matter how bad they are.”

Simon is believed to have been martyred in Persia (Iran) by being sawn in two.

John 21:1-2 says Peter, John, James, Thomas, Nathanael and two other disciples, probably Andrew and Philip, were fishing on the Sea of Galilee when Jesus appeared to them after his resurrection. The Bible gives no information about the professions of Bartholomew, Thaddaeus or James, the son of Alphaeus.

“The Pharisees said they were uneducated men and asked, ‘How do they speak so eloquently?’” Hutto said. “I guess we’d call them the rednecks of their day.”

Odessa Christian Faith Center Senior Pastor Don Caywood said there are no Biblical accounts of Simon the Zealot’s ministry, but five things may be inferred.

“He had a passion for Jesus, his Lord,” the Rev. Caywood said. “He was zealous for Jesus’s teaching of the truth, which possibly explains the moniker ‘Zealot,’ and because he was a sent apostle, he had a missionary journey to a particular nation to share the good news with a people who had never heard the Gospel.

“This would have occurred after Jesus’s ascension to Heaven,” Caywood said. “Because Simon had witnessed Jesus operate in the supernatural with miracles, healings, signs and wonders, his ministry would have emulated what he had seen modeled before him for over three years; and I would imagine that his heart was tender and compassionate to the people of his day, as Jesus was toward all people.”