Shelton remodels church, builds membership - Odessa American: Religion

Shelton remodels church, builds membership

New Jersey native emphasizes the four Gospels

Posted: Saturday, August 8, 2020 3:30 am

Shelton remodels church, builds membership By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Rev. Michael K. Shelton Sr. comes from a big family of ministers and he applies that tradition to his work at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 1401 S. Dixie Blvd.

The 57-year-old native of New Rochelle, N.Y., graduated from high school in Mount Vernon, N.Y., and took an associate degree in Christian ministry at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview.

After serving churches in West Orange, N.J., Philadelphia and Albuquerque and Roswell, N.M., in 2016 he came to his Southern Baptist church where 25-40 people average attending 11 a.m. Sunday services.

The Rev. Shelton was appointed to represent District 1 on the Odessa City Council April 27. He and his wife Queen B. have six children, 20 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

“I preach from the four Gospels to tell the life story of Christ and what he did in the 33 years he lived down here,” Shelton said. “He was crucified, but he didn’t stay dead. He rose on the third day and because he rose, we have a second chance to see God.

“I also preach about how to be saved, giving up the simple life for a better life. I talk about redemption, repentance, godliness and the main thing, love. Christ loves us better than we love ourselves.”

Shelton said compassion is often missing in the modern world. “We need compassion for others and to think about others, not just ourselves all the time because we all struggle and go through situations that we can’t handle by ourselves,” he said.

“We’re all brothers and sisters, so we are responsible for others in this journey on earth.”

Having been raised in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Shelton has 16 uncles who are bishops in the Church of God in Christ. “I was called into the ministry at age 17,” he said.

“One Sunday morning at 4 a.m., a voice spoke to me and told me to go preach the Gospel. I heard the call. I just didn’t answer it then.”

The Rev. Charles Sims said Shelton “is a good pastor and a good leader who is interested in the community.

“Michael is an upright person, very sincere,” said the Rev. Sims, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church. “He deals in facts and truths and he knows how to connect with his congregation and keep them involved in the message. He reminds me of an old country preacher in that he doesn’t use any big language. He stays right with the people and makes sure they understand what he is preaching or teaching about.

“Michael has done a tremendous job in four years with growing his membership and spearheading improvements to the sanctuary and building. What he has accomplished is very impressive.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

