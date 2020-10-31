Rev. Fu under siege by demonstrators

MIDLAND “The Chinese Communist Party is now at the door in West Texas.”

That’s how ChinaAid President Bob Fu summed up his recent experiences with having a Chinese billionaire known as Miles Kwok of Manhattan, N.Y., call for his assassination and send demonstrators to his home morning after morning since Sept. 26.

Responding Oct. 21 to questions emailed by the Odessa American, the Rev. Fu said he and his family had been sequestered in a Midland Police Department safe house since as many as 80 demonstrators began coming to his home on Bishop Castle Drive, chanting and holding up placards accusing him of being a “fake pastor,” a CCP spy and a human trafficker. Some of the demonstrators were arrested by MPD officers Oct. 8.

Arriving in multiple buses in northern Midland, Fu said, “They first came to my home when I was speaking at a national rally at the National Mall in Washington.

“Today is the 26th day and they have kept coming. They engage in a well-funded, well-organized smear campaign against me and ChinaAid. Because of the severe threat, our whole family has been under law enforcement protection. It’s the third week and we are still not able to go back home. We have had bomb threats.”

The Mid-Cities Community Church associate pastor wrote that his wife and children, friends and a mother and son from Taiwan were inside his home when the protracted episode started.

Asked if he’d ever met Kwok, a man known in China as Guo Wengui, Fu said, “No, I have never met with Kwok.

“Initially when he came to the U.S. in 2017, he started exposing some story of Chinese gift corruption. I thought it was good and even praised his effort in my social media. Then I found that he is a liar without a bottom line. Based on his relentless attacks, I conclude now that he must get orders from Beijing to silence us.

“Mayor Patrick Payton and local law enforcement are trying hard to protect us and the FBI is on it. We are blessed to live in West Texas.”

Calling the demonstrators “mobs” who have declined to identify themselves individually or say where they came from, Fu said, “They are gathering and disrupting the peace of our community with slanderous lies all over Midland.

“Everyone is fed up. But we realize that this is a price to pay when you stand for freedom. It’s time to wake up because the CCP is now at the door in West Texas.”

Fu told the OA in 2017 that he and his wife Heidi had escaped to the U.S. through Thailand and Hong Kong in 1996-97 after he was investigated, beaten and imprisoned for declaring his Christian allegiance while teaching English to Communist Party officials in Beijing.

Having been inspired by a biography of 19th Century Chinese Christian leader Xi Shengmo, or “Pastor Hsi,” he said, “Classmates and even party officials looked at me as a strange animal because I was totally changed from being very pessimistic and down to upbeat, smiling and always helping others.

“They thought I was crazy, but the Holy Spirit changes you from the inside out. We hid in the countryside because Heidi was pregnant and we wanted to avoid a forced abortion. God opened the door for us to join a tourism team.”

Fu, whose Chinese name is Fu Xiqiu, founded the nonprofit ChinaAid organization in Philadelphia in 2002 and moved here two years later, providing legal aid and sometimes illegal immigration to dissidents in his homeland. “The Communist Party is afraid of any kind of allegiance not totally sided with the party,” he said.

“That Christians have God as our ultimate authority is regarded as a threat.”

The Fus visited the White House a number of times during the 2001-09 administration of President George W. Bush, a Midland native, and former First Lady Laura Bush wrote a cover blurb for Fu’s 2013 autobiography, “God’s Double Agent.”

Traveling with clergymen like the Rev. Darin Wood, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Fu has made mission trips to Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Chile and Mexico.

Midland oilman Doug Robison said Fu also showed his mettle by participating in the 1989 protests of governmental oppression in Tiananmen Square in Beijing during which 2,700 protestors were killed and 10,000 arrested. “History shows that the church flourishes in persecution,” Robison said.

“The Chinese welcome it as a gift from God. You could stack them up against the patriots in our country that we historically look up to.”