  • March 27, 2021

Rev. Forest teaches life lessons - Odessa American: Religion

Rev. Forest teaches life lessons

Midland native says success follows heeding the Word of God

Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 3:30 am

Rev. Forest teaches life lessons By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND The Rev. William Carl “Bill” Forest says faith is always either strengthening or weakening, determined by the direction one takes in life.

“I encourage people to walk in the spirit and maintain and advance their personal discipline and development by reading the Word of God, attending church and being active in the body,” said the Rev. Forest, pastor of This Generation Church at 409 W. Pine Ave. “When you learn to hear from God and allow him to convict you, he will show what is necessary to be successful in your life.

“I encourage people to go in the right direction.”

Forest is a native Midlander who graduated from Lee High School in 1980, attended the University of Texas at Austin and UT Permian Basin and worked in the oilfield till being licensed as a minister by the Rev. Jim Hayes at Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, which was the forerunner of This Generation Church.

Forest was the pastor of a church in Lovington, N.M., for two years and took the leadership role here upon Hayes’s retirement in 2001. His church averages 100 people at its 11 a.m. Sunday services. He and his wife Michelle have three children and a grandchild.

Citing Isaiah 55:11, Forest said faith in God is always rewarded. “He has a plan and a purpose when his word is spoken into our lives,” he said.

“It speaks to the fact that Jesus Christ, being the word in flesh, accomplished exactly what he was supposed to do. Now that the word is in us through his spirit, God guides and leads us to go in the direction that he wants us to go.”

Isaiah 55:11 says, “So is my word that goes out from my mouth: it will not return to me empty but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.”

This Generation Church member Stacey Nelson said Forest “is an intellectual guy but is very kind and compassionate.

“He is also fiscally responsible,” Nelson said, adding that he is a talented woodworker. “When the church has ups and downs, it never gets into trouble.”

She said Forest “has a strong prayer life and a commitment to reading and studying the word.

“Bill gets into the word and explains it,” Nelson said. “He is not real emotional. He is more like a teacher of life lessons.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Saturday, March 27, 2021 3:30 am.

