Pastor Bo leads at Harvest Time

With an extensive background in education, the Rev. John “Pastor Bo” Bohacek is bringing a variety of experience to his new post as pastor of Harvest Time Church at 8300 Highway 191. The Houston native had served 16 years as associate pastor of the Family Church of Houston and administrator of its Family Christian Academy after he and his wife Linda were house parents while he was program director for 10 years for the Boys & Girls Villages Foundation in Iowa and Louisiana. The couple has four children.

Bohacek attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., on a football scholarship, playing linebacker, before developing an interest in the ministry and studying at the Assemblies of God-affiliated Evangel University in Springfield, Mo.

“I preach about the presence of God and the grace of God,” he said, adding that his church averages 40 to 60 people at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. “I believe the Holy Spirit dwells within us when we get saved and that he has a presence that is tangible.

“You can feel it and can feel the love of God when he is manifesting his presence in our daily lives. We believe that the only way we can get to Heaven is through the grace of Jesus’s dying on the cross, which was a gift from God.”

Noting that people are often curious about his surname, Bohacek said he is of Czechoslovakian descent.

Just out of college, he was defensive coordinator for the Evangel University Crusaders football team and was defensive coordinator at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Ala.

While at the Family Church of Houston, the Bohaceks particularly enjoyed helping to build more than 2,000 20-by-20-foot homes for people in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico with Strategic Alliance Ministries.

“We’d build one to three houses in four days,” the pastor said. “It was a different culture and economy. The kids were happy rolling a basketball that wasn’t inflated.

“We’re hoping people will find that the Lord crosses denominational and racial boundaries. It’s man who came up with different denominations. I’m not sure that God would say there are Baptists or Methodists or Churches of God in Christ. I think man over the years has given churches our own titles to make them fit what individuals would believe as far as doctrine.

“Jesus would probably say there is just one church. He wanted us to be united and he should be the unifying element because he is the only way for us to be with the Father in Heaven.”

Leon McDaniel, a Harvest Time member for 20 years, said Bohacek “shows a lot of compassion for people and has made a big impression on me.

“John has a good heart and he is well-versed and knowledgeable about the word of God,” McDaniel said. “He came up here twice and the church voted 99 percent for him. Members who had stopped coming and people who used to be members came back.”