NUGGETS: The Rainbow

I can’t think of anything that is more beautiful than the Rainbow. This was a sweet promise to all Life, from our Heavenly Father. After the flood, God spoke to Noah: “The rainbow shall be in the cloud, and I will look on it to remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth [Gen. 9:16]. The rainbow was not only for mankind, but God made a covenant with the animal kingdom, in fact, every living creature. God created everything, everything with life. Did you ever think about God being able to converse, yes, communicate with every living thing. Even the trees would clap their hands in praise.

God had a covenant with all of creation, “Then the Lord said in His heart, I will never again curse the ground for man’s sake, although the imagination of man’s heart is evil from his youth: nor will I again destroy every living thing as I have done. [Gen. 8:21b]. Don’t you know how it must have grieved the heart of God to take those measures to rid the earth of evil? He has brought before the face of the church 1 Chronicles 7:14 many times in the past 15 years, almost begging us to repent. Maybe if the church would repent we wouldn’t have to go through this desert time any longer. God is never against people, He is against evil.

Then after that, He stated the Covenant: “While the earth remains, seed time and harvest, and cold and heat. And winter and summer, and day and night” [v.22]. We have heard people say if we don’t fix the global warming catastrophe the world will end in twelve years, of which four are already passed. Well the world may come to an end, but it will not be because of global warming. We have a covenant, that all will continue as it is, seed time and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer and day and night. So let’s don’t get into fear with news media.

And God said: “This is the sign of the covenant which I made between Me and you, and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: [Gen.9:12]. God made this covenant for perpetual generations; Meaning without interruptions. This is consecutive without any global warming destruction. This covenant shall not cease. In fact, I’d like to have had a little of that a few weeks ago during the one digit degree freeze, lol!

“I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between me and the earth” [V.13]. God even gave us a sign to remind us of that covenant and the fact that He would never destroy in that same way again. He even said that He would remember the covenant too. “The rainbow shall be in the cloud, and I will look on it to remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth [Gen.9:16]. God repeated Himself over and over to get the point across to us. When He repeats Himself, It is something that He wants us to take note of.

His covenant is for all who will receive it, as is all the promises of God. You may not be eligible for the promises of God. You see, we were all created by God but not all are his children because some have not been born into His family. That is what God called being born again. We are all born of flesh parents, but to be a child of Father God, we must be born again into the spirit family of God. Just ask Jesus to forgive you of your sins and come into your heart. Repent from sin and accept what Jesus did on the cross. He paid the price for your sins and everything you will ever need by faith in that payment. Then the covenant of the Rainbow can be yours.