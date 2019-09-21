NUGGETS: Reproduction of like kind

God created everything, and he gave seed to reproduce of its like kind, words, plants, animals, fouls, fish, and mankind.

Jesus is the word, so he created words to create. God created the world with words. “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit” [Prov. 18:20 ]. Words bear fruit. Words are like seeds. He created you and I to create. What we speak and really believe will produce like kind. We get what we believe and say.

Then God said, “Let the Earth bring forth grass, the herb that yields seed, and the fruit tree that yields fruit according to its kind, whose seed is in itself, on the Earth” and it was so. And the Earth brought forth grass, the herb that yields seed according to its kind. The tree that yields fruit, whose seed is in itself produces according to its kind. And God saw that it was good [Gen.1:11-12]. We see that yielding or reproducing after its own kind is pleasing to God.

Then we see that God created an abundance of creatures, birds that fly above the earth. He created great sea creatures and every living thing that moves, with which the waters abounded, according to their kind. He told them to be fruitful and multiply, and fill the waters. And God blessed them saying, “Be fruitful and fill the waters in the seas.” [read Gen.1: 20:25 ]

In that passage He mentioned cattle, and creeping things and beast of the earth, He said “each according to its kind. It is quite clear everything was created to reproduce of like kind.

“Then God said Let us make man In Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, over the cattle, overall the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth. So, God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created them male and female He created them” [Gen. 1:26-27]. He went on and told them to be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it. God created man with a seed, that when man and woman came together they would reproduce in their own kind, male and female. Yes Sarah and Abraham were barren but the possibility was always there. Apples have seeds that produce apples, Orange seeds produce oranges and Man’s seed produces Male and female.

“Then God saw everything that He had made, and indeed, it was very good [Gen.1:31a]. Now why would we want to change anything God has made very good? Why would we want to lead mankind to think things are different than what the creator has said. He said “I am the Lord Thy God and I change not.”

God created you, and in His eyes, you are very good. You may not feel good, look good or act good, but God sees you the way He created you to be. He saw the end results of you before He created you. You may have had some hindrances, bumps or even catastrophe along the way, but now you have a choice to stay down, or get up and start acting like God created you to be, ”In His likeness.”

You cannot get good without Jesus. Start by accepting Him and what He did for you. Let Him forgive your past. Invite Him into your heart. He can do a much better job of creating you in His image than you can. It is simply yielding to His Will which is His Word. Why not let Him reproduce you in “His Like Kind.”