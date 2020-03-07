NUGGETS: Seed time and harvest

There are many things in the word of God, the Bible that God made very clear right from the beginning. One of them was, “For I am the Lord Thy God. I change not” [Malachi 3:6]. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and forever” [Heb. 13:8]. What is not to understand about that? If He said it, it is true no matter what man thinks about it.

More and more as time goes by, evil men try to make God disappear. Can you imagine one of the creations of God, that He knew before the world began and that He forms in their mother’s womb, and that He literally created from dirt, actually trying to make Him disappear?

It AIN’T gonna happen! Then when they tire of trying that, they try and change the meaning of what He said in his word. Like Satan did in the Garden of Eden. They try to change the word just enough to sound good, but have a different meaning. This is going on in “Mega Form” all around the world today; it is called propaganda. It is a known fact that minds are gradually changed by hearing something over, over, over and over. This is happening through music, drama, entertainment, some news media, books, T.V. children’s programs, and school curriculum.

One of the biggies today is the fear tactics like “Global Warming” Many young people are living in fear that they are not going to have time for a life fulfilled, so why prepare, why get an education, why get married, why be a good parent. They are thinking, let’s just live it up the best we can till whenever our time is up, and the end of time hits.

Why don’t we check it out with God, look at what He said. “While the Earth remains, seed time and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease” [Gen.8:22]. Now, is the Earth still remaining? Then seed time and harvest will remain. It will not cease! It still gets cold in winter, and hot in the summer. Strange, but we still have day and night as regular as clockwork! Seed time and a harvest will not work without the different seasons. One season prepares nature for the next season.

“Jesus answered and said unto them, when it is evening, ye say, it will be fair weather: for the sky is red. And in the morning, it will be foul weather today: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can you not discern the signs of the times” [Matt. 16:2-3]. It comes down to this, much of mankind have decided they are smarter than the God that created them.

“Thus says the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven: for the heathen are dismayed at them. For the customs of the people are vain:” [Jere.10:2-3b]. God is telling us not to pay any attention to those who do not believe in Him and don’t be alarmed or upset because of some unwelcome situation. “While the earth remains, seed time and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease” [Gen.8:22]. This will not cease until Jesus comes and takes us home.

So, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and He shall direct thy path” [PROV.3:5-6].

You may not know the one who created you, the one who formed you in your mother’s womb. I encourage you to invite him into your heart today! There is nothing like it. You will never be content until He has filled the God-shaped vacuum that He created in you that nothing else will fill! Just ask Him to forgive you for all the sins you have ever committed, ask him into your heart, then yield to him. He will do the rest. You be the Earth for His “Seed time and Harvest.”