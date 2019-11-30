  • November 30, 2019

NUGGETS: A lifestyle of Thanks Giving

NUGGETS: A lifestyle of Thanks Giving

Linney is pastor at Hosanna Christian Fellowship in Stanton.

Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 2:00 am

By Jannie Linney

Be thankful for your problems, if they were less difficult, someone else with less ability would have your position.

“I thank Christ who has enabled me because He counted me faithful, putting me into ministry” [1 Tim. 1:12].  Whatever we are doing there is some kind of ministry connected to it. Paul was telling Timothy [and you and I], that he had been put into ministry who had been a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious but he had receiver mercy. This was because Jesus came into the world to save sinners. Paul felt he was the worst of all sinners, because of all he had done before he knew Jesus. Paul was explaining that he obtained mercy that Jesus Christ could show forth His long-suffering, revealing who He was as a pattern for all those that would come to Him in days to come. [read 1 Tim. 1: 12-16].

Paul was so thankful, he knew the Lord had called him, enabled him and counted him faithful to the ministry even after all he had done. He was an example, a pattern for many that would come to Christ later. 

An example that no sin is so bad God won’t forgive and no person is too evil for Him to love, take into His family and change, it’s never too late as long as we can draw a breath.

Paul said, “I was before a blasphemer, was a persecutor, was injurious.” Notice, the word was, it is past tense. He now lives a lifestyle of Thanks Giving. He said “I obtained mercy because I did it ignorantly in unbelief”[1 Tim. 1:13].  He did, did is also past tense. Once we come to Jesus we are changed, we no longer want to do the things we did in our old life.  We are so thankful; we can’t seem to Thank Him enough. Thanksgiving becomes a Lifestyle as we mature.

“And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus” [V.14]. People who are not born again and have not come to Jesus, cannot receive this exceeding abundant faith and love or even understand it, because it is in Christ Jesus.

Jesus changes everything He touches. “Therefore if anyone be in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold all things have become new” [2 Cor. 5:17].  Notice, in Christ. Also have passed and have become new, past tense! Glory!  Jesus said “My sheep hear my voice and will follow no other” Have you experienced this new life in Christ Jesus? If not, there is no better time than in this “Thanks Giving Season”

You don’t have to get good before you come to Jesus, in fact you can’t do it on your own. Oh, you can force yourself to stop some things and portray a better person, but you can’t become this new creation without Jesus.

Jesus took all sin on Himself on the cross and that Blood He shed is what will wash your old sins away and make you even feel clean. Why not choose Him today, if not today when? Satan will always give you another excuse.

Come on, let’s just do it. Jesus, Say it, Jesus, I know I’m a sinner; I know you came to earth by way of a virgin, suffered and died that my sins could be forgiven. You would have done that for me if I’d been the only person in the world. Please forgive me for all the sins I’ve ever committed.  Come into my heart and be the Lord of my Life. Thank you Jesus for all you did for me! Thank You for coming into my heart.

Now if you really believe in your heart, then you are saved. Read the Bible, start in the book of John. Go to a Christian Church. Make sure it’s Christian. Be baptized, buried with Jesus and resurrected, out of that water as a symbol of His new life in you. You will learn in time that “Thanksgiving is a Lifestyle.”

Posted in on Saturday, November 30, 2019 2:00 am. | Tags: ,

