NUGGETS: What is going on

Many of us thought life would go on and on as always. It’s so hard for us to conceive that times are changing. Many think “Oh, this will soon pass and we will get back to normal.” What is normal? Those of you who can remember back thirty years, what was normal then is sure not what is called normal today. Well, —- there were many who ask for change. We need to understand, God never changes. “Jesus is the same yesterday today and forever [Heb. 13:8]. What was sin thirty years ago is still sin today. No matter what it’s called now.

As Christians, we know the Bible is our source of truth, it is truth. It is the only guideline we have. When we read it, we know the wicked gets more wicked and the true Christians get more like Christ. We should be growing spiritually each day. We should not be the same now as we were this time last year. That’s the change we are looking for, the change to be more like Christ. People are pulling more and more into doing right if we want to please God or doing wrong if we don’t. No more riding the fence. The world has taught that there are no absolutes. You live according to how you feel about it. After several years of that teaching, we see why the children are so confused, why the world is in such a state of unrest.

I believe we are living in a very prophetic moment in time. Everything that can be shaken will be shaken. Job 38:13 says “That it might take hold of the ends of the earth, that the wicked might be shaken out of it.”

The Church is going through a narrow place, to get to the place God created us to fulfill. He said “narrow is the way and few there be that find it. Jesus will soon be returning for His Bride, not those who just joined an organization, but those who have a relationship with Him, those who are living with Him, those who hear His voice. He said “My sheep hear my voice.” He said “those who abide in the vine” [John 15:1-8].

Yes, He is coming back for His Bride. However before He comes for us, the world is going to know we have been here. The Bible says we will Occupy till He comes and do exploits. We haven’t seen much yet but, “The Church” is a sleeping Giant that is waking up with a roar. God had us born in this generation for a purpose and gave us the stuff to be victorious. We are commissioned to reach out to a lost and dying world. People are seeking answers. The answers are in Christ Jesus, and Him Crucified.

These are troubled times, none of us are guaranteed tomorrow. But in Christ Jesus we can be sure of one thing, He is the one who holds tomorrow. What’s going on? Change! Are you changing for good or bad. Your choice will determine your eternity.

For those who haven’t made a decision, “It is appointed for men once to die, but after this the judgment. [Heb. 9:27] There is no second chance!! We would not want to trust our eternity, our forever, to some second chance after death. That would be the most foolish gamble a person could make. Why not choose Him today for your eternity. Let that be “What is Going On.”