NUGGETS: Child of God

Every “Born Again” child of God has a threefold proof of the new birth — proof that he is a child of God. This threefold proof is first, inward proof; second outgoing proof; and third outward proof.

Inward proof: “Whosoever believeth that Jesus is the Christ is born of God” [1John 5:1] “He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself” [1John 5:10] “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are children of God” [Rom. 8:16].

I went to church all my life. I had the head knowledge of Jesus, of God and the stories of the Bible. I believed all of it. Yet I had never invited Jesus into my heart. I had no inward witness. The word says, “My sheep hear my voice.”

Never once did I hear that still, small voice inside me. I had nudges of the Holy Spirit to go to the front of the church and receive Jesus, but I thought I was already a Christian because I had been raised in church and went down at 11 years old when someone else did. Thank God He didn’t give up on me. He sent a minister to preach at one of our citywide revivals, he led us in a prayer, inviting Jesus into our hearts. The inward proof came, not understanding all that happened, but I knew something happened.

Outgoing proof: “Hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost, in which is given unto us” [Rom.5:5]. God puts a love for people inside us. We love people in a way we could not do in the flesh. Only by letting God love through us can we love the unlovable. We realize we want everyone to go to heaven with us. We began to tell people the plan of salvation. We are not ashamed to share Him with our friends. We would never want our friends to wind up in an eternal hell. Even those who are the most unlovable, the most difficult, we still do not want to see them go to hell. This is the “outgoing proof” of our salvation.

Outward proof: “Everyone that doeth righteousness is of Him” [1 John 2:29]. If you are truly born of God and have a relationship with Him, you will make a practice of doing right at all times and at all cost. Now we know our righteousness is as filthy rags. But now we have the righteousness of God. Wow! Now He has given us the ability to walk the Christian life.

“There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that you are able; but will with the temptation also make a way of escape, that you may be able to bear it” [1 Cor. 10:13]. This scripture is often times misquoted. This is the quote, “God won’t put more on us than we can stand.”

First of all, God doesn’t put bad stuff on us. Secondly, this is not talking about troubles or burdens. It plainly says temptations and being tempted. God said He cannot be tempted and He tempts no one. Here it says He gives us a way out of every temptation — every temptation. Therefore, we will be able to bear doing it God’s way.

We, in His strength, will be able to live a life that portrays the likeness of Christ. “They were first called Christians at Antioch” because of their outward proof of acting like Christ. Our outward proof of being and acting like Jesus a “Child of God.”