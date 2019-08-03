NUGGETS: There is a Law Of Confession

We have been looking at “For this purpose” To make you a minister and a witness. To be a minister we speak words and to be a witness we have to do and speak words.

Much of the Church body has not made a connection in this life with what we say and what we get. “There is a law of Confession.” We can speak life or death. We think our words are just sounds. If we could get our confession lined up with the word of God, in faith, all our needs would be met.

Wednesday night a few weeks ago we talked about “pin point” prayers, “Target”” Bulls Eye” To find our answers in God’s Word, Then speak the word and confer no longer with flesh and blood. “Jesus confirms the Word with signs following”[Mark 16:20].

When God spoke the world into existence, it stayed right where He spoke it. It’s still there.

He created you and I in His image and “Likeness” Jesus said “You will do the things I do”[John 14:12]. So we speak what He speaks in Faith [Heb. 11:1].

Now there are always demons on assignment to try and influence us to “Say what God Did not Say”

Read; John 6:63: It is the Spirit that speaketh: ---The flesh profiteth nothing.

So, here we are thinking that words are just sounds, Just noise, that is what we thought with our natural mind. There is a law of confession, just as there is of Gravity.

Words are spirit; when people speak certain words to you, they go down into the belly.That’s why they continue, they live! You keep hearing those words, because words , when they are spoken, it gives life to them.—Scientist say that all the words we have ever spoken are still out there somewhere. “ It is written, ”I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgement”[Matt. 12:36].

“Now you can speak life or you can speak death”[Prov. 18:20-21]. But those words are not just sounds or noise. Some say “I am dying for that” “That just kills me” Life was brought to those words. Then excuses, --Well that was just an expression, I didn’t really mean it like that. --The devil don’t care, the word is out there. Life was brought to it. Words are spirit, good or bad! That’s all he is waiting on is for us to say what God did not say. Maybe just a little death is brought each time it is said, but death comes. Then many say “My diabetes is getting worse” “My arthritis has just about got me down, I’ll be in a wheelchair before long.” #1. don’t claim it as a personal possession. It does not belong to you! #2. Do you really want to speak life to the words of you being in a wheelchair?

Ps.141:3, “Set a watch, oh Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips.” He called our lips a door. God will likely not shut our mouth like he did John’s dad, but He will teach us how to put a guard over our lips. James says no one can tame the tongue. But we know The Holy Spirit can if we listen and yield to Him.

Prov.30:32 says put our hand over our mouth.

Eph.4:29 Let no corrupt communication come out of your mouth.

God wants us to speak words to build up, not destroy, but to create good as He did. So now we know our words are very important. “There is a law of Confession.”