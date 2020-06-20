NUGGETS: God has confidence in you

I love America and I love the people in America.

This is the greatest nation in the world. One nation under God, a place where everyone having the right to pursue happiness as long as it doesn’t infringe on another’s rights.

This is a nation that was founded on Judea Christian principles. A nation who stands with the Jews, as the Bible tells us to. A nation that stands for peace and freedom around the world, a nation that sends evangelist all over the world.

That’s why God has blessed this USA, and made us the great nation we are. That is also one of the reason Satan hates us so. That is the reason everyone wants to come here and live. If they come here and change it and take God out, then it will wind up like the country they ran from.

Have you noticed the last few years how the enemy [Satan] has tried to separate us into many different groups.

Together we stand, divided we fall. If he can get us to divide and resent or hate each other, he has weakened us, ready for the kill.

“The enemy comes but for to steal, kill and destroy” [John 10:10.]. See this is not a war of man. It is a spiritual battle. If the devil can steal our heritage, kill our relationship and respect for each other, then he can destroy us as a nation.

Years ago our “flesh enemies” said they would not have to make war on us; that they would destroy us from within. Yes, the devil uses people, but they are not the root of the problem. “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual host of wickedness in heavenly places” [Ephesians 6:12]. The battle is between Good and Evil. There are only two forces on Earth, the force of Good and the force of Evil and you and I are operating in one of them at all times, in thought, word or deed.

If you and I as Christians feel ourselves moving into resentment, anger or hate toward another group of people, we can know the enemy is getting to us. We fight the spiritual battle with the spiritual weapons that God has given us. We have His Word, His Name and The Blood as our weapons.

We can fast, and pray in the Spirit.

“Behold, I give you authority over all power of the enemy” [Luke 10: 19]. The enemy is not the person; it’s the spirit that rules the person.

God is not asking the unbelievers to do anything to save this nation. He said, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” [2 Chronicles 7:14]. THEN He will hear. Be humble, pray, seek His face and quit intentional sin. These are five things that real Christians should be doing anyway. That’s all He asks.

You know, I believe I am seeing a shift in that direction with the Body of Christ.

The Church is beginning to yield to the Holy Spirit like never before. There is a new wave coming and we are preparing ourselves for our Father’s “Grand Finale.” This is the most exciting time to live. God had enough confidence in you, to have you born in this generation.

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not evil, to give you a future and hope” [Jeremiah 29:11]. Wow! “God Has Confidence In You!”