Nature of God considered

God’s nature and the full essence of his being are so profound as to be beyond the human mind’s ability to grasp, but he reveals things about himself that are comprehensible and should be encouraging, ministers say.

The Revs. Dare Stevens, Mark Roossinck and Joseph Barbieri say the main thing God wants people to understand is that he loves them deeply and invites them to attain eternal life in Heaven through daily counsel with the Holy Spirit and faith in his son Jesus Christ.

“I preach about God’s overwhelming faithfulness to his creation,” said the Rev. Stevens, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Crane. “He continues to be faithful even when his children are not paying attention and are backsliding and wayward.

“Many people are so focused on surviving from day to day that they don’t know how to listen to God. That’s why they struggle to live a more faithful, discipled life.”

Stevens said God “is both inside of and outside of time, omniscient, omnipotent, omnitemporal and omnipresent.

“He is present every second from the beginning of time to the end of it,” he said. “He’s not affected by time, but he interacts with it. Getting the scope of God’s greatness in size, transcended by clocks, calendars and physical earth, is a struggle even for theologians, much less somebody relying on their Sunday school education.

“I trust that God will do what’s right and I will continue trying to lead people to Christ. I hope it’s enough, but I’ll work as if it isn’t.”

The Rev. Roossinck said God “is primarily a spirit.

“Jesus says in John 4:24 that he is spirit and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth,” said Roossinck, pastor of Westover Baptist Church. “I don’t think Genesis 3:8 definitively says he manifested himself in bodily form when Adam and Eve heard him walking in the Garden of Eden in the cool of the day because he says in Genesis 33:20 that no one may see him and live.

“We can’t understand him because he is infinite in his being, but what he does reveal to us is really quite simple: God is love. We all desire love and we accept by faith that this is God. He loves us and we can understand him at least to that degree. He became flesh in the person of Christ, whom he sent to deal with sin for him.”

On a personal level, Roossinck said, “I see God as somebody who is interested in me and what I do in my life.

“He has a plan for me and as soon as I get engaged in that plan, I can experience the fullness of his blessings,” he said. “Everything he does is good and holy. He is the source of everything we know as creation. He is sovereign and is at work fulfilling his plan through the creation.”

Father Barbieri, parochial vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, noted that the Nicene Creed from 325 A.D. begins “by stating a seemingly profound paradox: God is as close to us as a father and he is also far beyond us and anything we can conceive of as creator of not only the physical world but of all that is visible and invisible.

“From the beginning, the church and the fathers of the church have attempted to describe the nature of God, especially as Trinity,” Barbieri said. “He is One, indivisible in unity and at the same time Three Persons.

“Doctrine and theology are important because they speak to our need to know intellectually. St. Ambrose (340-397) defined theology as faith in search of knowledge. There are also some definitions of God born of another kind of knowledge, a knowing that is mystical in nature. The mystics often relate their knowledge of God by analogy. One of these analogies is related to water and includes fountains, streams and the ocean.

“In First Corinthians 2:10-16, spiritual people thirst for God as the deer thirsts for running streams in Psalm 42.”

Barbieri said mystics “draw us into these insights of God’s nature in a way that we who consider ourselves far from the mystics and saints can surprisingly relate to.

“I conclude a quote from a mystic and a doctor of the church, St. Catherine of Siena,” he said. “‘Eternal God, eternal Trinity, you are a mystery as deep as the sea. The more I search, the more I find and the more I find, the more I search for you. But I can never be satisfied. What I receive will ever leave me desiring more.

“When you fill my soul, I have an even greater hunger and I grow more famished for your light. I desire above all to see you, the true light, as you really are.’”