McGuire takes evangelism to limit

The Rev. Michael Edward “Mike” McGuire says disputing the inerrancy of the Bible may twist its meaning to the point that it becomes distorted.

“If you ask somebody, ‘Do you believe in a literal six-day creation?’ most people say, ‘No, it’s figurative or metaphorical,’” said the Rev. McGuire, pastor of the Crescent Park Baptist Church Fellowship of Hope at 3002 E. University Blvd. “They won’t accept it as it’s written, that God created the earth in six days and rested on the Sabbath. They want to re-interpret the word to make it say something it doesn’t say.”

McGuire is a 62-year-old Amarillo native who graduated from West Texas A&M University with a degree in English and Spanish and earned a master’s of divinity degree at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth before serving churches in Canton, Okla., Kermit, Lubbock, Kingsville, Laredo, Carthage and Lovington, N.M., where he spent 19 years at Jackson Avenue Baptist Church. He is a bi-vocational minister who also works at the Lucky Health & Safety Co. in Midland and is busy on a doctoral degree at Atlantic Coast Seminary in Daytona Beach, Fla. He and his wife Linda have three children and seven grandchildren.

“I preach about the reliability of God’s word,” said McGuire, whose church averages 45 people at its 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. “I also preach about evangelism. I’ve written three books about it called ‘Embracing Faith’ and I have made mission trips to Cuba, Ukraine, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Belarus, Thailand and Spain.”

Citing a book titled “People Sharing Jesus’ by the Rev. Darrell Robinson of Houston, McGuire said successful evangelism requires a variety of strategies. “Darrell Robinson says basically that you need to know several different methods or adaptations,” he said.

“How many lures do you take when you go fishing? You can’t have just one hook.”

Another of McGuire’s interests is cults. “I try to help people understand what to do when someone is knocking on their door,” he said.

“They need to question because not all religions are the same and they need to know how to respond.”

Loretta McCormack, who was one of McGuire’s church members in Lovington, said his fluency in Spanish was a great help during his mission trips. “Mike preaches the word in a straight-forward fashion,” McCormack said.

“He doesn’t beat around the bush and he really cares about people. One of the things I observed was that if someone was upset, he always wanted to go and see what the problem was. When he came back from a trip, he’d show photos and tell us about the people and their living conditions.

“He went to Cuba a number of times as an English teacher because he couldn’t go as a preacher. He had services at night and told us about how the people were caring and concerned. When we went to Mexico City, his pockets were full of tracts that he left in phone booths and wherever else he saw an opening.”