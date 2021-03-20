Luke’s writings tell key stories

Often referred to as Luke the Evangelist, the writer of the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts was a physician whose Greek is some of the best in the New Testament.

Clergymen Tim O’Neal, Dan Johnson and Taylor Robles say Luke shows himself in his writings to have been a very intelligent man who was an ardent follower of Jesus Christ.

“He clearly loved the Lord and was devoted to the calling that God put on him, having been a witness to Jesus’s ministry and the miracles he performed,” said the Rev. O’Neal, pastor of Refuge Ministries Church. “We don’t know if he was there for Jesus’s baptism, but he saw the crucifixion and the ascension.

“I can’t say which Gospel is the best. Matthew, Mark and Luke are a repetition from three points of view of the same events from the last year of Jesus’s ministry, but John goes back to the first year of the ministry. There are a lot of things in John that are not in the other three.”

O’Neal said one of the most important Scriptures in the Bible is Acts 2:42-47, “which talks about how the people devoted themselves to studying the Word of God, had meals together, met in the temple daily, prayed together and had fellowship.

“If the churches of today would simply model that example of how to do church, we would see a resurgence in the growth of the church,” he said.

Head Elder Johnson of the Emet Ha Torah Church said Luke is a persuasive witness who helps to verify the truth of Jesus’s life and ministry.

“He was an educated man who had a deep understanding of what was going on,” Johnson said. “There has to be more than one witness in a court of law and the Gospel of Luke backs up what is being said so we can see that these things really took place.

“The Book of Acts is very important because it lays down God’s law and shows that there was no change from the beginning. The Gentile Christian church starts there at Pentecost when the Holy Spirit falls upon the people and gives them understanding.”

Johnson noted that the Council at Jerusalem gave Gentile believers four requirements in Acts 15:20, saying to abstain from food polluted by idols, from sexual immorality, from the meat of strangled animals and from blood.

“Over eighty percent of the law we have in America is based on Biblical law,” he said. Robles said Luke “is very concise and responsible with his writing.

“He likes to mention names and is careful to write everything he heard and saw,” the Sherwood Church of Christ minister said. “He loves to tell conversion stories.

“Luke was a guy with high integrity who had a lot to say. Between his two books, we learn that his character was second to none. He was a smart guy, a doctor, and it is in Acts that we get information on how the early church started.”

Robles said Luke was an evangelist who helped spread the Gospel but not an apostle because he had not been one of the 12 disciples.

He said Matthew, Mark and Luke are known as the Synoptic (seen together) Gospels “because they share a lot of the same things and the same stories.

“Matthew was most likely written to the Jews while Mark is immediate, short and quick to the point,” Robles said. “Luke is very detailed. Because of the integrity he had, he made sure to write down precisely and accurately how the apostles grew in their faith after they had had a hard time understanding what Jesus was saying. “When you read the Book of Acts, you see a different set of apostles, more mature and more faithful by far than they are in the Gospels. They’re fearless.

“It was the ascension where Jesus told them to hang out there in Jerusalem and ‘wait for the Holy Spirit, who will teach you all things and allow you to remember all things.’ The ascension is the absolute core to what the apostles know.”