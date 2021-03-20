  • March 20, 2021

Luke’s writings tell key stories - Odessa American: Religion

e-Edition Subscribe

Luke’s writings tell key stories

Doctor was heavily involved in the founding of the Christian church

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 20, 2021 3:30 am

Luke’s writings tell key stories By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Often referred to as Luke the Evangelist, the writer of the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts was a physician whose Greek is some of the best in the New Testament.

Clergymen Tim O’Neal, Dan Johnson and Taylor Robles say Luke shows himself in his writings to have been a very intelligent man who was an ardent follower of Jesus Christ.

“He clearly loved the Lord and was devoted to the calling that God put on him, having been a witness to Jesus’s ministry and the miracles he performed,” said the Rev. O’Neal, pastor of Refuge Ministries Church. “We don’t know if he was there for Jesus’s baptism, but he saw the crucifixion and the ascension.

“I can’t say which Gospel is the best. Matthew, Mark and Luke are a repetition from three points of view of the same events from the last year of Jesus’s ministry, but John goes back to the first year of the ministry. There are a lot of things in John that are not in the other three.”

O’Neal said one of the most important Scriptures in the Bible is Acts 2:42-47, “which talks about how the people devoted themselves to studying the Word of God, had meals together, met in the temple daily, prayed together and had fellowship.

“If the churches of today would simply model that example of how to do church, we would see a resurgence in the growth of the church,” he said.

Head Elder Johnson of the Emet Ha Torah Church said Luke is a persuasive witness who helps to verify the truth of Jesus’s life and ministry.

“He was an educated man who had a deep understanding of what was going on,” Johnson said. “There has to be more than one witness in a court of law and the Gospel of Luke backs up what is being said so we can see that these things really took place.

“The Book of Acts is very important because it lays down God’s law and shows that there was no change from the beginning. The Gentile Christian church starts there at Pentecost when the Holy Spirit falls upon the people and gives them understanding.”

Johnson noted that the Council at Jerusalem gave Gentile believers four requirements in Acts 15:20, saying to abstain from food polluted by idols, from sexual immorality, from the meat of strangled animals and from blood.

“Over eighty percent of the law we have in America is based on Biblical law,” he said. Robles said Luke “is very concise and responsible with his writing.

“He likes to mention names and is careful to write everything he heard and saw,” the Sherwood Church of Christ minister said. “He loves to tell conversion stories.

“Luke was a guy with high integrity who had a lot to say. Between his two books, we learn that his character was second to none. He was a smart guy, a doctor, and it is in Acts that we get information on how the early church started.”

Robles said Luke was an evangelist who helped spread the Gospel but not an apostle because he had not been one of the 12 disciples.

He said Matthew, Mark and Luke are known as the Synoptic (seen together) Gospels “because they share a lot of the same things and the same stories.

“Matthew was most likely written to the Jews while Mark is immediate, short and quick to the point,” Robles said. “Luke is very detailed. Because of the integrity he had, he made sure to write down precisely and accurately how the apostles grew in their faith after they had had a hard time understanding what Jesus was saying. “When you read the Book of Acts, you see a different set of apostles, more mature and more faithful by far than they are in the Gospels. They’re fearless.

“It was the ascension where Jesus told them to hang out there in Jerusalem and ‘wait for the Holy Spirit, who will teach you all things and allow you to remember all things.’ The ascension is the absolute core to what the apostles know.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Saturday, March 20, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 72°/Low 48°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 54°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 71°/Low 38°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 72°/Low 45°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]