Local churches combine

Odessa’s Life in Grace Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord have merged with Life in Grace Pastor Becky Hand assuming the pastorate of the newly formed Faith Fellowship Lutheran Church.

The Rev. Hand said the congregations at 1009 N. Tom Green Ave. and 1603 N. Grandview Ave. did Bible studies together, had their first combined service in February at the Grandview building and voted to merge in May.

“It made sense for two small churches with the same beliefs and it has worked out pretty well so far,” she said, adding that the building on North Tom Green will probably be sold.

Hand is a 1983 Odessa High School graduate who earned degrees in science and genetics from Tarleton State in Stephenville and Texas Tech and taught those subjects for 14 years at Odessa College till becoming the founding pastor of Life in Grace in 2007.

She took a master’s degree at the Institute of Lutheran Theology in Brookings, S.D., in 2014 and is working on a doctoral degree there. She and her husband Robert have three children and three grandchildren. Faith Fellowship worships at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Interviewed in late September, Hand had been preaching from the Gospel of Matthew about Jesus’s parables. “In saying the first shall be last and the last first and in his discussions of vineyards, Jesus is mostly trying to describe the upside down kingdom of Heaven,” she said.

“He said the kingdom of Heaven is like leaving the 99 sheep to find the one that is lost. The vineyard owner pays the workers who work all day the same as the one who works one hour. Jesus works out of an economy of abundance while we work out of an economy of scarcity. He is always giving himself away with more grace, more mercy, more forgiveness. He gives without end.”

Hand said Jesus “is always talking to the Pharisees who are trying to hold onto their positions in the world while he is giving his whole life away.

“You can’t out-give God.”

She said Christians are called on to go against the values of the secular world by being more generous. “Our natural tendency is to work out of an economy of scarcity so we can hold onto what we have,” Hand said.

“If we trust in ourselves, then we have to provide for ourselves. We should trust in him who provides for our needs.”

Billy Tripp, who was a Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord member for 40 years, said Hand “is very knowledgeable about the scriptures and gives strong, powerful sermons.

“We’re excited to have her and excited about our prospects for the future,” Tripp said. “I’ve known Becky for some time and I have a lot of confidence in her abilities. She’s friendly and approachable, kind and benevolent, generous not only with her time but also with her resources.

“We want to spread the Gospel and be a beacon to the community.”