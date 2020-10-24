  • October 24, 2020

Jones steps down at CrossRoads

Jones steps down at CrossRoads

Plans future at 65 after remarriage, retirement

Posted: Saturday, October 24, 2020 3:30 am

Jones steps down at CrossRoads By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Rev. Griffin “Grif” Jones has retired after 43 years in the ministry and 32 as lead pastor of CrossRoads Fellowship.

Starting at Temple Baptist Church, which is now Impact City Church downtown, with the Revs. Curtis and Jerry Thorpe, the Rev. Jones was the founding pastor of CrossRoads at 6901 E. Highway 191 and then helped open the Compass Academy school on the church grounds.

He was downcast by his wife Donna’s death in 2016 but is greatly encouraged with his Aug. 4, 2018, marriage to the former Susie Williams, whose husband Nick passed away six years ago. “Susie lived in the neighborhood and I recognized her one day when she was walking her dog and introduced myself,” Jones said.

“It was like a divine appointment.”

Jones said he decided to step down at age 65 and let the Rev. Jeremiah Ramer take over because the church’s staff and congregation were getting younger. “The lead pastor can stay too long,” he said.

“We need to reach the next generation and I want to be their greatest cheerleader.”

The Joneses are building a house and plan to stay in Odessa and continue as members of CrossRoads, although they will travel and visit other churches. “I just need to give Jeremiah some space,” he said.

Other than helping to build CrossRoads into one of the more prominent churches in the Permian Basin, Jones’s proudest accomplishment is the establishment of Compass Academy. “We wanted to provide an educational opportunity of choice for Odessans whose lives have been transformed by the good news,” he said.

The Rev Jerry Thorpe, semi-retired in Granbury, said in 2017 that he had wanted to hire Jones at Temple Baptist because “it was obvious that he had talent and might do something special. 

“Griff has leadership skills and a great heart for people,” Thorpe said. “We did a lot of dreaming and planning about where we wanted to go and he sat in on everything.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Saturday, October 24, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

