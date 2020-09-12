Jesus’s nature pondered

Based on his three-year ministry on earth, Jesus Christ’s image as a suffering servant who wanted only to show mankind the way toward Heaven is well-founded, but he will return as the judge who holds people accountable for their deeds and says how they will spend eternity, ministers say.

Asked to define Jesus’ nature, the Revs. Bill Hutto, Taylor Robles and Michael Sis say he is such a big subject that there are multiple concepts. “Jesus is primarily defined by his love for us,” said the Rev. Hutto, pastor of Sunset Heights Baptist Church.

“He gave it all the first time he was here. He is patient, but there is going to be a time when he tells us, ‘Time’s up!’”

Hutto said Jesus’s grace and mercy should not only be enjoyed but also shared. “He gives us whatever we need to get through our hardships and we are in turn to show the same to others,” he said.

“I like to remind people that as God gives these gifts to us, we are not to be just a spiritual sponge but a spiritual conduit so that they flow through to others. Jesus always calls us his friends, but the other side is that he is our lord and master, our boss.”

Addressing the idea that the Bible is outdated, Hutto said, “We find that if we live the way God says, it is for our benefit and it actually works.

“Jesus is a gentleman. He doesn’t force his will on us, but at the same time we pay the consequences when we do our own things. Society says for us to pull ourselves up by our own bootstraps, but we need to let God guide us in which way we pull. We ask for direction and then start moving in the direction he leads us. That’s what prayer is all about.”

Robles said Jesus “is an absolute lover of people” who nonetheless requires obedience. “A lot of times, people think that because he loves them, he overlooks sin,” he said.

“That is a misconception. One of the things that I think is extremely important, now more than ever, is his desire for church folks and the world to be unified. In John 17 as he is about to depart earth, his last prayer is for us to be unified.”

The Sherwood Church of Christ minister said Jesus also wants Christians “to be holy, which means to be different or set apart.

“He wants us to love God and love people,” Robles said. “He says in Mark 12:30-31 to love God with all our heart, soul and mind and love our neighbor. He was a human being on earth and he went through a lot of the same things we go through. He dealt with the same trials, pain, heartache, bleeding and death, so we relate to him in every single way that we live our lives.”

Robles said Jesus’s divinity may be difficult to fathom. “Some people don’t realize that he is God in the flesh,” he said.

“That’s a hard concept to grasp because they think of God as the supreme being, the ultimate being, and they have a hard time equating anybody else to him. But Jesus is also God.”

The Rev. Sis, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, said Jesus “is the most important person in human history and the most important person in my life.

“We Christians believe that he is the only incarnation of God as a human being,” Sis said. “In the early years of Christianity, the Patristic (theological) writers worked out the language to describe the nature of Jesus and their explanations still hold true today.

“God is a Trinity of persons. Thus, there is one God in three persons (Father, Son and Holy Spirit). Each of those divine persons is God whole and entire. Each of them is divine in substance, essence or nature. They are all equally eternal and equal in majesty.”

The bishop said Jesus “existed before time, before the creation of the material universe, in loving relationship with the Father.

“He assumed a human nature when he became a real human being by taking flesh in the womb of Mary of Nazareth,” Sis said. “He was born of her and she raised him. He is one divine person with two natures, a divine nature and a human nature. He is fully human and fully divine.

“The reason why he became flesh was to save us by reconciling us with God. Our fallen human nature needed to be healed. Christ humbled himself to live as one of us, to be our model of holiness and to save us by serving as the expiation for our sins. He is the one and only mediator between God and humanity.”

Noting Jesus’s earthly life span of about 33 years, Sis said, “His whole life on earth was a continual teaching through his words, his actions, his prayer, his miracles, his acceptance of total self-sacrifice on the cross and his rising from the dead.

“He wants us to conform our lives to his teaching and example. He wants us to believe in him as Lord, follow him as teacher, accept him as Savior, love him as brother and relate to him personally as our friend and constant companion.”