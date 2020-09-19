Garcia leads at Asbury UMC

As the new pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church at 4001 E. University Blvd., the Rev. Raul Garcia Jr. says everyone has his or her own story of faith, but they all have in common the desire to be close to Jesus.

“I always offer people Christ,” the Rev. Garcia said. “That’s my main goal. We all have a story of faith and Christ is the author of it. We walk with him. The question is whether we are wise in our walk. We can certainly always walk with him and be closer to him as God wants to get closer to us and grow in our faith.”

Garcia is a 28-year-old native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, who attended the Lydia Patterson Institute preparatory school in El Paso and earned a theological degree at Juan Wesley Seminary in Monterrey. He was associate pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Coahoma and associate pastor and director of outreach ministries at St. Luke’s UMC in Midland before coming to Odessa, where his wife, the Rev. Karen Garcia, is pastor of Highland UMC. They have three children.

Garcia’s father is president of Juan Wesley Seminary. An average of 70 people attends Asbury’s 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services.

One of the minister’s most meaningful scriptures is Romans 8:38-39, which says, “For I am sure that neither death nor life nor angels nor rulers nor things present nor things to come nor powers nor height nor depth nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

“Like Karen, I enjoy showing the connections between the Old and New Testaments that I believe are relevant to our lives today,” Garcia said. “What happened thousands of years ago with the great men and women of faith still applies to us. The miracles we read about in the Bible can still happen if we walk close to God like they did.

“Moses and Elijah were regular people like you and me. They suffered from depression and feelings of being incapable of doing great things, so we are again reminded that it’s not you or me, it’s God and he can take care of us.”

David Elmore, a member of the church board in Coahoma, east of Big Spring, said the First UMC there “really enjoyed having Raul as our pastor,

“He is a good guy who blessed our church with his ministry and messages,” Elmore said. “He is a godly man in whom I would put my full trust. There is no doubt that he loves the Lord sincerely and cares for every person. He is very welcoming to everyone he meets.”