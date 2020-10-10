Father Patrick helps two churches

MIDLAND A priest faces many challenges, but the one that the Rev. Patrick Akpanobong finds most difficult is his ministry of reconciliation.

“I enjoy serving God and the people,” said Father Patrick, pastor of San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church at 1100 Camp St. and St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Greenwood, whose parishioners are meeting at San Miguel while raising money to build a church.

“What’s challenging is the ministry of reconciliation from the perspective of no matter what people do to you, you have to let go and be happy and peaceful. I preach about the love of God and his forgiveness and how we can spread God’s love and blessings. All Christians are called to do good to others and not be selfish.”

In the U.S. for 10 years, the 45-year-old Nigerian priest’s father Christopher was a pharmacologist who served in the Nigerian Air Force during that country’s civil war and died of natural causes in 1983, when his son was 7 years old. Akpanobong (pronounced Ak-PAHN-a-bong) has four brothers. His mother’s name is Justina. He is from the southern coastal Nigerian state of Akwa Ibom.

“I tried to find out more about my father and why he died,” he said. “He was a Catholic whose philosophy was to live well by touching the lives of others.”

Akpanobong said 60 to 80 St. Rita of Cascia members were meeting at Greenwood Elementary School till moving to San Miguel for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the parishioners have raised $200,000 of the $1 million that’s needed for a new building.

Before his appointment here, the priest served churches in Odessa, Brownwood, San Angelo, Andrews and Ozona. “During this pandemic, I have told people not to be afraid to hold onto their faith and to be considerate of others, especially those elderly ones who stay at home in order not to be sick,” he said.

Bishop Michael Sis said Akpanobong has a keen appreciation of history, having graduated from the Catholic University of Louvain in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, which was founded in 1425, and having led the purchase and conversion into a rectory and festival grounds of the Midkiff Home and one-acre property at 1002 S. Marienfeld St., which was built in 1902.

“Father Patrick has a photo of that house with men on horseback in front,” the bishop said.

San Miguel member Bradley Gibson, board president of Holy Cross Catholic High School, said Akpanobong “is one of the best priests at the tending of his flock’s needs that I have ever run across.

“I travel a great deal for my work and it’s not unusual to receive a text from Patrick asking how I’ve been doing, to indicate he is praying for me and my family and to let me know I’m missed when I cannot make Mass at San Miguel,” Gibson said.

“He has been amazing at maximizing the resources from a little parish made up primarily of blue-collar workers. He has grown the reserves, invested in beautifying the grounds and made sure that every dollar was stretched to do the maximum good.”