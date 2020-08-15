Father Joe arrives from Houston

The widely traveled, multi-lingual Rev. Giuseppe “Father Joe” Barbieri has left the directorship of ministry at the Holy Name Retreat Center in Houston to become parochial vicar of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 7601 N. Grandview Ave.

The 58-year-old native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, graduated from Pontifical North American College in Rome and served the diplomatic service of the Holy See for 10 years in Angola, Colombia, Senegal, Bulgaria and Poland before joining the Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ in 2006 in Italy.

Explaining that Passionists preach missions and live contemplative lives, the Rev. Barbieri said his goal “is to promote in the hearts of the faithful a grateful memory of the passion of Jesus.

“I believe that the evils of the world exist mainly because his passion has been forgotten,” he said, quoting his order’s founder, St. Paul of the Cross (1694-1775) “The church is a big place. I gained a broad vision of it participating in Rosaries or Masses under mango trees in Africa and in the most majestic cathedrals in Europe.

“Wherever you go, you find wonderful, faithful people and I’m very open and happy to learn from the pastor and people at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.”

Barbieri’s hobbies are clay shooting with his Browning Citori shotgun and practicing astrophotography with his telescope and camera, which he expects to enjoy greatly under the panoramic West Texas night sky. “The heavens declare the glory of God,” he said.

“I shoot galaxies and nebulae.”

Bishop Michael Sis of San Angelo said Barbieri “is a solid man who loves God and treats people with respect.

“He has lived all over the world and speaks fluent English, Spanish, Italian and French,” Bishop Sis said. “So he is keenly aware of the joys and pains of the human condition. Father Joe is a reliable spiritual guide with very intuitive perception. He is a man of prayer who has a deep appreciation in his heart and mind for the centrality of the Cross of Jesus Christ.”

The bishop said Barbieri’s first dining experience in Odessa was, at his request, at a Dairy Queen. “I encourage people to welcome him to the area and help him experience the wonderful spirit of Odessa,” he said.