Ex-racing mechanic saves souls

MIDLAND The Rev. Stephen John “Steve” Weaver had always felt called to serve God, but he had a 22-year career as a builder of race cars and race car engines before becoming a pastor.

Now serving Jesus’ Name United Pentecostal Church at 3110 W. County Road 116, the Rev. Weaver emphasizes encouragement in the face of challenges like COVID-19.

“I preach a lot about faith, encouragement and hope, knowing that we should put all our trust in God because he still has everything under control,” he said. “When I was 18, I felt like the Lord wanted to use me in a certain way. I started seeking that way but didn’t know I’d be a pastor.”

Weaver is a native of Floydada, northeast of Lubbock, and a 1982 graduate of Midland High School who worked with Chaparral Cars founder Jim Hall south of Midland for 10 years and joined Franz Weis and Laddy McMurray at VDS Racing Engines between Midland and Odessa, working for Chevrolet teams for 12 years.

“I went to places I would have never gotten to see on an ordinary basis like Australia, Toronto, Montreal, New York City and other major cities all over the U.S.,” said Weaver, who is on the United Pentecostal Church International’s Board of Directors for Texas and New Mexico.

“I mainly liked the precision of it. It was not an ordinary motor you worked on, it was a precise piece of equipment.”

VDS relocated to Detroit and Weaver, preferring to stay here, did gasoline pump installations for the Goodson Service Co. for six years before going into the full-time ministry in 2003.

First serving as associate pastor to the Jesus’ Name United Pentecostal Church founder, the late Rev. Audice Wallace, he had been licensed by the UPCI in Weldon Spring, Mo., in 1999.

Weaver and his wife Mary Elaine have three children and a grandchild. His church averages 70 people at its 10 a.m. Sunday services.

His favorite scripture is Isaiah 40:31, which says, “They who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”

Church member Sheila Butler said Weaver “is always working around the church and has a lot of things for the kids to be involved in.

“Steve is cheerful, positive and easy to talk to,” Butler said. “You can tell he studies a lot because he is real deep. He is always there for you when you need him.”