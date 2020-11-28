DeArmond assumes leadership

The Rev. Cliff DeArmond grew up attending the Latter Reign Worship Center and its Christian school and then became its pastor after serving as youth minister.

Noting that the New Testament heavily emphasizes the hope that Christians should have, the Rev. DeArmond said it was fitting to change the 305 E. 19th St. church’s name to the Hope Alive Church in April.

“In a world where many people have given up hope, we believe hope is alive in Jesus Christ,” he said. “First Peter 1:3 says, ‘Praise be to the God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy, he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.’”

DeArmond is a native Odessan whose father Craig was pastor of Latter Reign Worship Center for 28 years till his retirement. DeArmond’s wife’s name is Martha. His mother’s name is Sissie. He has a brother and a sister.

DeArmond’s non-denominational church averages 175 people at its 10 a.m. Sunday services.

“I want to preach a pure and authentic message of the Gospel,” he said, adding that his church’s vision “is to be an authentic community of believers where everyone can encounter the living hope found only in Jesus Christ.

“Our goal is to study the scriptures and teach and train disciples with the fundamental message to love the Lord God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind and to love your neighbor as yourself because that’s what Jesus commanded us to do. If Jesus were here today, he would stand and speak for those who have no voice and have been shunned by modern day religion.

“He would stand with those whom churches tend to shun because religion is full of rules and Jesus was more about relationships. I had grandparents on both sides of my family who were in fulltime ministry for over 40 years.”

Odessa Ministerial Alliance President Greg Morris, who is pastor of Bethany Christian Church, got acquainted with the pastor during their participation in luncheons observing the National Day of Prayer each spring.

Noting that DeArmond is also well-known locally for operating the “Big Red” Cliff’s Food Wagon truck, Morris said, “It’s a big challenge in Cliff’s life as he steps up and takes over the church.

“He is very spirit-filled and genuine. He has a heart for people and the community as a whole.”