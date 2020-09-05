CrossRoads installs new pastor

The Rev. Jeremiah Ramer thought life was all about football till God called him to the ministry.

As a running back and strong safety for the Celina Bobcats in North Texas, the Rev. Ramer played on two state champion teams and in 2000 went to Rice University on an athletic scholarship to play football and study business.

But he got heavily involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and after his first year as a redshirted player he transferred to Taylor University, an evangelical Christian school in Upland, Ind., to study the Bible.

Having recently been named lead pastor at CrossRoads Fellowship, Ramer said, “I preach about Jesus and how much he loves people and cares for them.

“I want people to find practical wisdom in the Bible for everyday living. The Bible identifies who you are because of how much Jesus loves you. Our pastor who just retired, Grif Jones, is a fantastic leader and I want to pick up where he left off. I’m very excited about what God is doing in our area.”

Ramer attended Taylor University for three years and was a high school and college pastor, student ministry pastor and family and teaching pastor at churches in Texas and California till serving as outreach pastor and men’s director for four years at Community Presbyterian Church in Danville, Calif. He is nearing the completion of a master’s degree in divinity at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif. He and his wife Tessa have three children.

An average of 3,000 people attends CrossRoads’ Sunday services at the central church at 6901 E. Highway 191 and its churches in Andrews, Monahans, West Odessa and the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs, N.M.

The Rev. Ryland Whitehorn, executive pastor of ministries at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, said Ramer put his versatility to work there as the student minister. “Jeremiah is one of the most creative, visionary leaders I have ever worked with,” the Rev. Whitehorn said.

“We’re a downtown church and people have to make the choice to drive in from the suburbs to bring their kids on Sunday and during the week. Jeremiah developed our greatest period of growth. He is also able to reach the senior adults. He knows what collaboration is about, using the talents and gifts of the people around him.”

The Rev. Tyler Scott, Community Presbyterian’s lead pastor, said Ramer “is a gifted pastor, leader, communicator and evangelist.

“All that makes Jeremiah easy to love,” the Rev. Scott said. “He is very relational and people love that. I think God has been preparing him his whole life to be the lead pastor at CrossRoads.”

Referring to Odessa, Ramer said, “Celina is the second-most famous football town in Texas.

“I loved the game of football so much that I thought it was what life was about. But God began to work in my life and I realized that there was more to life than playing football. I became a leader in the FCA and saw firsthand the kind of impact God was able to have on people’s lives.

“They heard the message about Christ and many of them responded positively by being baptized and giving their lives to Jesus.”