Villatoro: The true happiness

I have found in the Lord God my true happiness. Nobody else can make me feel like He makes me feel. In Him I am complete. I can come to Him totally vulnerable and express my deepest frustrations, the most profound sadness, even the angry thoughts provoked by the injustice of others, and yet He always makes me feel safe, not judged.

He embraces me with all my imperfections. When I am thirsty for love, He is the perfect fountain. When I am in need of peace, He is that calm quiet ocean that relaxes me. When I am devastated when I know the cruelty of many, He is the strong tower that I can go, because He becomes my refuge.

Every single time that I have been abandoned or betrayed, He has been my faithful friend, the shoulder that I can go to in times of need.

He has been my doctor, my attorney, my supplier, my recreation park, the precious garden where I find beautiful flowers wrapped in wonderful colors.

My Lord God is this plentiful valley filled with all kinds of wonderful vegetables and fruits, grains and delicacies that satisfy my soul. There is no one like Him. I don’t have the best words to express to my Lord God my gratitude for His amazing love. But with my own words and the feelings that are coming out from my heart, I say, “You, Lord Jesus, are my true happiness! I love you so much!”

Because He is my happiness, I don’t need to beg for love to anybody. Rather, I love everybody because if He is so wonderful to me, and merciful, and loving, I should do the same thing towards everybody else.

Being happy with the good Lord doesn’t mean that I don’t have problems, neither that I don’t have sad moments or frustration from time to time.

It is exactly when I am sad or frustrated that I remember that He is the true source of my happiness, nothing else; nobody else.

I invite you to experience the love of our Lord God by opening your heart to Him. It is imperative to forgive, forget the bad things that others have done to you and learn to move forward every single of your life.

“Because of the Lord’s faithful love we do not perish, for His mercies never end. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness! I say, — The Lord is my portion, therefore I will put my hope in Him.” Lam 3.22-24 CSB