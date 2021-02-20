Villatoro: Push yourself

I know… it is not fun! Unfortunately, it is the only way you will accomplish things in life. If you are a student, and you don't push yourself to do the homework and study for the tests, you are not going to pass the class. Therefore, you will not pass the semester. Then you will end up losing.

When your supervisor is giving you a project, you know very well that you have to take care of that project. You have to review what are all the elements, the materials that you need to work with, and the people that you will be involved with. All that requires a lot of organization. Basically, you are talking about a lot of work. That is precisely the reason why, only if you push yourself, you will succeed in life.

If you have a business, you are financially independent. You handle your own schedule. You must push yourself even more than in any other situation. You need to be the one making sure the doors are open, phone calls are being answered, emails are being responded to. Ultimately you are the one responsible for all the customer service activities.

There is not one thing in life that doesn't require effort. Absolutely everything. It doesn't matter if you are someone working within a white collar or blue collar environment. Whether you are involved in politics, sports, business, education, arts, entertainment, federal or city work. Housewife, farmer, scientist, musician, attorney, or working from home online. It doesn't matter. Any activity, and all activities, need people to do their job. When they don't do the job they don't get paid.

All of us get paid one way or another. Sometimes it is money, but not always. There is a reward when you do your job. You will receive a reward when you do your part. The important thing, is that you see the relevance of your contribution to your household or work environment.

Keep pushing yourself because, you know you can give more. You know very well that if you don't push yourself, you are not going to even take a shower or brush your teeth. Push yourself to be healthy, mentally and physically. Push yourself to overcome difficulties, in your home, and also in your work arena.

Do not give up. God is with everyone who needs help. The Lord created you to give, and give, and give, and give. Push yourself. Don't treat yourself like you are an invalid person. Don't see yourself like you are not smart enough or strong enough to do what you need to do.

Don't compare yourself with others. You have an assignment in life. You have responsibilities in your home. You have a calling from God. Do it. Push yourself, so when you finish your tasks of the day, you can then rest and enjoy your evening.