Villatoro: My personal experience with COVID

My wife and I got infected with that horrible virus in October.

One night we felt some of the symptoms, we slept a lot of hours that night; then we decided to go to get tested and both came out positive.

Initially we felt nervous, but honestly we thought we are going to make it. We received some medications and strict orders from the doctors to hydrate ourselves and rest as much as possible.

Besides the lack of comfort in your body and pain which is a constant, probably the most important thing was the lack of energy and the need for sleeping. We felt tired constantly, even now almost three weeks later still we feel with little energy.

But you need to eat; you need to rest; and you need to keep positive while you go through this. You know that there are millions around the world struggling with this illness and probably many of them suffering with more important health problems than ours.

But because we have responsibilities we cannot stop taking care of the things that we need to take care of, in our homes and also in our church. We didn’t feel like working, but we needed to do it and we did it.

We did not want anybody come in around us during the period of time that we were contagious. Everybody understood that. Until we got better and clean.

My wife has to have another back surgery in Dallas and now we are going to face another challenge. But like in all previous challenges that we have faced in life, by the grace of God, being certain of His love and kindness, we move forward with faith trust in Him that everything is going to be all right.

I encourage you to keep your faith, don’t give up, don’t be a crybaby, and don’t be careless either. Be optimistic and careful, take care of yourself and think positively. With faith in our Lord Jesus we will overcome all struggles in life!