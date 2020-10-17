  • October 17, 2020

Villatoro: Health technology - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

Villatoro: Health technology

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Victory Church Odessa

vchurch.us

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:00 am

Villatoro: Health technology By Pastor Gian Carlo Villatoro, Founding Pastor Victory Church Odessa Odessa American

Can you imagine the disciples using glasses to read or even using contact lenses?

It was a preacher in Pisa, Italy who wrote a sermon on February 1306, “It is not yet twenty years since there was found the art of making eyeglasses, which make for good vision.”

We are so used to using technology today in all areas that it is almost impossible to conceive of our lives without it, especially when applied to our health.

It is laudable the effort of millions of people investing their lives to improve our health. Thanks to their sacrifice, we are introduced to modern techniques to save lives and restore organs.

How great it is that through prescriptions our bodies can be normalized?

We praise God for good health, and we praise Him when specialists can help us bringing our health to levels, that without all that technology and knowledge that is available today, it would be impossible.

Science is working miracles, if only we could see that is our Lord the One illuminating the mind of those individuals. We can’t stop giving thanks to God for the gift of life!

We can’t thank Him enough for all the technology available to help us improve our health. We need to encourage our friends who work in the medical field to keep doing that task that it is extremely important in our cities.

We need to treat them really nicely; we need to congratulate nurses who help millions of people all over the world. We need to show our gratitude to hospitals, clinics, even to insurance companies, because all of them are working to get our health better.

Certainly it is a profitable business for some people, but for us, American citizens, today the medical field is a wonderful area that we are proud of, and highly appreciative.

Today I say to all of you people who help us with our health: Thank you so much! Our prayers are with you, may our Lord protect all hospital workers.

Posted in on Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 58°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 50°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 59°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]