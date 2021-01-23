  • January 23, 2021

Victory Church Odessa

vchurch.us

Posted: Saturday, January 23, 2021 3:00 am

Villatoro: Get it done! By Pastor Gian Carlo Villatoro, Founding Pastor Victory Church Odessa Odessa American

What are you waiting on to get that job done? A funny quote is this, “My resolution for 2021 is to eliminate procrastination from my life! But, I will start tomorrow.”

And it seems like that is the way that most people operate in today's world. Why is that? It's just part of our bad habits like anything else.

We do wrong, and we continue doing it, although we know it's wrong for some reason, we just can't stop it. Until you lose your job; or you lose your spouse; or you lose your good health; or somebody comes to repo your car or your home or anything else, and you are not making the monthly payments.

Look around and you will see a lot of adults in trouble simply because they are not doing their job. It is not because they don't know what to do, because they know what to do. They just don't want to do it. They refused to do it. Certainly they have things to do, but truly it's not because of lack of time. It's called procrastination. In order to eradicate procrastination from your life, you need to be accountable. Simply share with somebody that you trust with certain things that you want to do, or you need to do, and present those things on a list with a deadline.

The idea is that you will force yourself to get the job done. But in all case, the one person that you are accountable to is entitled to ask you about the results of that particular project.

Although the fascinating idea of becoming a business owner swims in the mind of many, it is a fact that not everyone can be his own boss. There is nothing wrong in working for somebody else.

But if you have the opportunity to be financially independent, there is always a big risk of losing everything due to procrastination. Checklists are always useful, but they are useless if you are not going to come back to them and work until things get done.

That is why being accountable is extremely important for your own sake. The challenge for you is to accept the authority of the one that you have as an accountable person to go to, and present an account of your schedule.

You will find out that pressure is not bad for you. Actually, having pressure as far as deadlines, is precisely what makes us become productive. And let's face it, that will keep our lives, our careers, our businesses, and our families running well. Can you imagine God being a procrastinator? How could we trust Him if that were the case? He is giving us a superb example of responsibility, accuracy, efficiency, and in all and throughout all the processes, He is always loving to us.

Posted in on Saturday, January 23, 2021 3:00 am.

