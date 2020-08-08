DAWNINGS: Remember you are not alone

I’m an optimist. Are you? I can find the bright side of just about anything. So when something hard happens, my natural tendency is to search for the good and cultivate gratitude and keep my chin up. This is a pretty helpful way to get through life. Except when it’s not. Insisting on “chin up” is also called stuffing your emotions and that doesn’t lead to healing our bodies, minds, and spirits. Sometimes coping well requires something different.

Our community is approaching the one-year observance of the mass shooting tragedy of Aug. 31. There is much for which to be grateful. The courage of first responders, the skill of medical experts, and the kindness of friends and strangers rose up to meet the horror of that day with compassion and resolve. Yet gratitude is not all we feel, and it is important, even necessary, to acknowledge the still-open wounds of that day. There is no bright side to what we experienced.

Lamentations is a book in the Bible that is exactly that. It is full of lament, of mourning and crying out, because God’s people were devastated by war. Listen to Lamentations 2:11, “My eyes fail from weeping, I am in torment within; my heart is poured out on the ground because my people are destroyed, because children and infants faint in the streets of the city.”

Are you angry when you think of 8/31? You are not alone. Are you despairing? You are not alone. Are you sorrowful? You are not alone. However you feel, you are not alone. Scripture acknowledges your pain, and so do I.

I invite you to care for yourself and others in two ways this August. First, if you or your loved one’s emotions or thoughts seem overwhelming, contact the Family Resiliency Center. It was set up for the purpose of caring for our community after the 8/31 tragedy. Call 432-848-6944 for access to free services.

Second, I invite you to participate in a Community Drive-In Remembrance Service on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Connection Christian Church in our west parking lot. This event is hosted by the various ministerial alliances of our city. Come, stay in your car, and connect with others as we acknowledge our own pain and pray for those who suffered most. Let’s be broken together so that we can keep healing together. You are not alone.