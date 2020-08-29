DAWNINGS: Looking for God in suffering

As I drove through the Texas Hill Country, I noticed a church sign that read: “Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.”

Can you imagine any Protestant church called “Sorrows Church?” I am a proud Protestant, but I think we need to learn from our spiritual foreparents on this one.

You know you are in a Catholic church if you look up and see a cross with Jesus’s body still upon it. Protestants have an empty cross. That’s because we emphasize the resurrection of Jesus over his crucifixion. We proclaim the end of the story! But when we are anguished, when resurrection seems still far away, maybe we need more.

This weekend our community recalls a tremendous amount of suffering. My own heart is rent as I think about being at the hospital with families devastated by violence. As we remember the harrowing events of 8/31, as we mourn our dead and pray for those still recovering in body, mind, and spirit, we are overwhelmed with the pain of many, including our own. “Where was God?” we may cry out.

If you want to wrestle peace out of your pain, I invite you to look at the cross — the one with Jesus upon it. We need to see the suffering God known in Jesus if we are to trust God is with us. Yes, there will ultimately be victory! We are a resurrection people!

Suffering is not the last word. But Matthew 25:35 makes it clear that wherever there is suffering, God is known in that suffering by entering it with us. “I was hungry, I was thirsty, I was sick, I was naked, I was abandoned,” says Jesus. When anyone is experiencing suffering, Jesus is experiencing it with us.

Where is God in our anguish? Look to the cross, the one with the suffering God, who bears our sorrows and carries our grief. God was, and is, and will be, with us. But God may not look like what we thought. God looks like friends who never leave our side. God looks like a mother who mourns and fiercely remembers. God looks like Jesus who while being executed cries out, “Father, forgive them, for they don’t know what they’re doing.”

God looks like a community gathering to love each other through to better days. God looks like love that never lets go, even when it’s been to hell and back.