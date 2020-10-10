DAWNINGS: Look for the heroes

When times are hard and tragedy weighs on us, Presbyterian pastor and TV personality Mr. Rogers instructed us to “look for the helpers.”

The New Testament has similar advice: “Whatever is true, whatever is pure, whatever is right, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if there is anything excellent or worthy of praise- think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8)

Once we begin to notice what is going right, and who is doing good, looking for the helpers becomes a habit, and then it becomes our character. That doesn’t mean we don’t see what is wrong and bad in the world. But it means we have strength to keep going because we see beyond what distresses us.

The Samaritan Counseling Center is giving us an opportunity to practice seeing what is good in our community. Normally this time of year, Samaritan has a large fundraising event. This year, instead of asking the Basin to bless them, Samaritan is choosing to bless the Basin.

The “Hero Around Every Corner” campaign will lift up those everyday helpers who serve without seeking recognition. Everyone in the Permian Basin is invited to notice helpers and nominate them as local heroes.

You know who your heroes have been: Those nurses showing up to work the night shift. Those teachers doing virtual and in-person teaching, double the work for the same pay. Those grocery store clerks managing to keep a sense of humor while they restock the toilet paper — again.

Those first responders who wear the mask and the badge. Those neighbors who check on the elderly. Those children who cover the sidewalks with art. Those nursing home attendants keeping our loved ones safe. There are so many blessings around us if only we have eyes to see.

To make a nomination, just go to this webpage: samaritanheroes.org. Let’s shine the light on our heroes to thank them for shining the light for us.