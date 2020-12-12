  • December 12, 2020

DAWNINGS: How to have a meaningful Christmas anyway

DAWNINGS: How to have a meaningful Christmas anyway

The Rev. Dawn Weaks is the co-pastor of Connection Church in Odessa.

Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 5:30 am

It’s a very strange holiday season this year, that’s a given. Some of us are grieving a major loss of a loved one, others a loss of a job, and all of us are grieving something this pandemic has caused us to miss. Even still, this could still be your most meaningful Christmas ever. How?

Christmas is the arrival of Jesus anew into our lives.

It’s not only the memory of when he came long ago. Christmas is also inviting him to come again, into our hearts, into our families, into our community and world. And when Jesus comes again, he doesn’t come into a pristine situation, where everything and everyone is perfect already. Look at the way Jesus talks about his coming again in Matthew 25:31-46.

He comes again as someone who is hungry, someone who is sick or in prison, someone who is oppressed. If that is you, or someone you love, you can know Jesus is not abandoning you for greener pastures but is coming to be with you right there in that tough situation. After all, one of Jesus’ other names, which the prophet Isaiah gives us, is the Hebrew name “Emmanuel” which means “God with us.”

If you’re still thinking that doesn’t sound quite right, look at what Jesus’ mother Mary sang about his coming in Luke 1:47-55. She proclaimed the baby she carried would “bring down the haughty from their thrones and lift up the lowly.” According to Mary, you have a much better chance at experiencing the presence of Jesus if you are on the lowly side rather than the haughty side. He didn’t come for those who have it all together and let everyone know they do. He came for those who know they need him.

So if you are at a point of despair and need, Christmas is for you. Jesus comes for you, not just yesterday, but today. You can invite him to be present in your life. How do you do this? Ask him in prayer. Be with those who are considered “lowly” in our world. Draw near to the homeless neighbor, the impoverished child, the grieving widow, the lonely prisoner. Give what you can, write cards, make phone calls, take part in the many opportunities this time of year to be a blessing to those who are in need. And most of all, keep your eyes open. Because you will see Jesus, with you, in them.

