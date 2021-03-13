  • March 13, 2021

DAWNINGS: Get to know the incredible women of the Bible

DAWNINGS: Get to know the incredible women of the Bible

The Rev. Dawn Weaks is the co-pastor of Connection Church in Odessa.

Posted: Saturday, March 13, 2021 5:30 am

DAWNINGS: Get to know the incredible women of the Bible By The Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks, Pastor, Connection Christian Church Odessa American

I’m writing this on International Women’s Day. Thanks to the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, I just heard a panel of 10 outstanding women Odessans speak about what success means to them.

If I weren’t already fired up about March being women’s history month, I am now! Lifting up the accomplishments of women encourages our young girls, many of whom sadly still fight an uphill battle with sexism in our society. Our faith also ought to be a helping hand to girls and women. As a pastor, one of my great joys is to introduce folks to the women of the Bible. When I point out the ways women are central to the Bible’s stories, I often hear a question: “Why have I never heard about all this?”

So let me ask you: Do you know about Miriam, worship leader of the nation of Israel in Exodus? Have you met Deborah, the judge and military leader in Judges? Have you made the acquaintance of the prophet Huldah in 2nd Kings? How about Queen Esther or Mother Ruth in the Bible books reflecting their names? And the businesswoman of Proverbs 31?

I pray you have been introduced to the Syrian woman who argued with Jesus that her people should be included in God’s love in Mark’s gospel. Perhaps you know the woman at the well, the first evangelist to the Samaritan people, in the gospel of John. Space will not permit me to tell you of all the women whom I hope you’ve met. But most of all, as we come upon Easter, I hope you’ve heard about the first preacher of the good news of Jesus’ resurrection, Mary Magdalene, to whom all four of our gospels introduce us.

Sometimes the Bible has been misused to batter women or to hold us down in submission. Unfortunately, many churches still keep some roles exclusively for men. But just read the Bible, and you will find that countercultural examples of women whose gifts expanded past societal constraints fill its pages. You will discover that God created male and female in the divine image in Genesis 1:27. And you will notice that God has blessed us with women leaders bearing God’s likeness ever since. Thanks to the women who show us that right here in the Permian Basin. We see you, and we honor you, and the God who created you!

