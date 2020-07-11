DAWNINGS: Experience beauty and love while we watch and wait

How much longer?!? Like a car ride that has taken too long, we are wondering when we will get through this season of dealing with coronavirus. We grew hopeful yet now we can’t see much further than tomorrow. During this time when a lot is uncertain, we can learn from the Judeo-Christian faith about how to live in the unknown.

Our biblical foreparents lived through liminal times like this one. When we were slaves in Egypt and then God freed us, the wilderness wanderings took forever until we could reach a new home. When Babylon’s army roared through Jerusalem and took the leaders into exile, we lived scattered with no place to worship until a new empire came to power. When Ruth and Naomi left on a journey to find food, they waited and watched for a while before they could see God at work on their behalf. When the Roman army bore down on us, we yearned for a Messiah while God was speaking to a girl named Mary. We watched that Messiah be executed by the state and waited through the nights until Jesus sprung his resurrection upon us. When the disciples watched Jesus ascend into heaven, they waited and prayed for his Spirit to come to them with new power.

What has always been on the other side when God’s people wait? Nothing short of a new future for us created by God.

Yes, we have seen this waiting and watching before, just not in most of our lifetimes. We are not wired to wait. But wait we must, for the virus to pass, for our faith to become sight, for more of what God is doing to be revealed among us. We will make the best decisions we can, asking for God’s wisdom and help. We will sometimes not know nearly what we want to know.

So let us rehearse to ourselves and to one another what we always know for sure: Each day, the sun will rise. Every morning, the mercy of God will be renewed among us. In extraordinary and mundane ways, we will experience beauty and love and joy despite it all. And the more we love our neighbors as ourselves, the more we will see God’s hand at work. As Isaiah the prophet called out with God’s voice to reach God’s people: “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” So let us watch and wait.