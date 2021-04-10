  • April 10, 2021

DAWNINGS: Becoming a Christian over a lifetime - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

DAWNINGS: Becoming a Christian over a lifetime

The Rev. Dawn Weaks is the co-pastor of Connection Church in Odessa.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Bio Box

Posted: Saturday, April 10, 2021 5:30 am

DAWNINGS: Becoming a Christian over a lifetime By The Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks, Pastor, Connection Christian Church Odessa American

How did you become a Christian? Years ago, as a college student at a religious university, this became a regular ice breaker conversation. The right answer was something like, “I asked the Lord into my heart on July 28, 1982.” Becoming a Christian was a decision, a clear cut before and after moment, that you prayed a specific prayer to make happen and could pinpoint the exact day and time of the transaction.

I believe such a moment in time is important. Can I tell you when I got married and made that transformative change in my life? You bet! Can I tell you when I said yes to the vows of ordained ministry? When I became a mom? You better believe it!

I think there is a “setting your face towards Jerusalem” as Jesus did in Luke 9:51 that is necessary when one chooses the way of Jesus. There is a definitive moment, a before and after. For people in my church’s tradition, baptism happens upon such an intentional decision.

But I was baptized by my dad at age 6. Does one truly decide anything at age 6? Maybe I became a Christian when I was moved by a Good Friday service at age 7 and began to understand the paschal mystery. Maybe I became a Christian when a lady at church asked me to serve to feed the hungry at age 9. I wonder if it was when my precious friend killed himself at age 13 and I saw the arms of the church wrap around his family. Or it could’ve been when I struggled with my faith at age 21 and all I knew for sure is that the world needs a Savior. Maybe it was when I was called as a pastor at age 27.

Maybe it was today at age 49, as I marvel at the wonders of living life with a congregation full of people seeking to follow Jesus together. Watching my church serve this community fills my spirit. Yes. I think it was today, that I became a Christian.

I pray I am still becoming a Christian. Maybe it is something I choose every day. But it is also something that keeps choosing me. It turns out that we don’t just ask Jesus into our hearts, but that he invites us into his heart, more and more, every day.

Posted in on Saturday, April 10, 2021 5:30 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: NNE at 11mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 78°/Low 56°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 55°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 76°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 63°/Low 51°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]