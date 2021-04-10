DAWNINGS: Becoming a Christian over a lifetime

How did you become a Christian? Years ago, as a college student at a religious university, this became a regular ice breaker conversation. The right answer was something like, “I asked the Lord into my heart on July 28, 1982.” Becoming a Christian was a decision, a clear cut before and after moment, that you prayed a specific prayer to make happen and could pinpoint the exact day and time of the transaction.

I believe such a moment in time is important. Can I tell you when I got married and made that transformative change in my life? You bet! Can I tell you when I said yes to the vows of ordained ministry? When I became a mom? You better believe it!

I think there is a “setting your face towards Jerusalem” as Jesus did in Luke 9:51 that is necessary when one chooses the way of Jesus. There is a definitive moment, a before and after. For people in my church’s tradition, baptism happens upon such an intentional decision.

But I was baptized by my dad at age 6. Does one truly decide anything at age 6? Maybe I became a Christian when I was moved by a Good Friday service at age 7 and began to understand the paschal mystery. Maybe I became a Christian when a lady at church asked me to serve to feed the hungry at age 9. I wonder if it was when my precious friend killed himself at age 13 and I saw the arms of the church wrap around his family. Or it could’ve been when I struggled with my faith at age 21 and all I knew for sure is that the world needs a Savior. Maybe it was when I was called as a pastor at age 27.

Maybe it was today at age 49, as I marvel at the wonders of living life with a congregation full of people seeking to follow Jesus together. Watching my church serve this community fills my spirit. Yes. I think it was today, that I became a Christian.

I pray I am still becoming a Christian. Maybe it is something I choose every day. But it is also something that keeps choosing me. It turns out that we don’t just ask Jesus into our hearts, but that he invites us into his heart, more and more, every day.