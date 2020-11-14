  • November 14, 2020

DAWNINGS: A prayer for our veterans - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

DAWNINGS: A prayer for our veterans

The Rev. Dawn Weaks is the co-pastor of Connection Church in Odessa.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Bio Box

Posted: Saturday, November 14, 2020 5:30 am

DAWNINGS: A prayer for our veterans By The Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks, Pastor, Connection Christian Church Odessa American

Our national election showed that we are still a divided country in some important ways. That’s why it is imperative to find common ground with our fellow citizens. We can help our nation if we focus on what we all hold dear. And nothing should be more universally cherished in our country than our veterans. Surely we can agree that our duty to care for them is at the epitome of our shared values.

As a pastor, I have blessed many men and women deploying for active military service. And I have welcomed most, but not all, of them home. I have found that blessing people to go is far more simple than caring for them upon their return. Whether it was a young soldier returning from Iraq or an old veteran seeking solace upon his death bed, every person in military service I know has confirmed: war is hell. And you don’t escape hell without scars.

Veterans deserve and need our ongoing support in both policy making and personal relationships. In our community, as Veterans Days come and go and you see a service member in uniform, remember that saying “thank you for your service” is a starting point, but not an ending point. If you are brave, maybe try saying: “If you are willing, I would love to hear more about your experience.” And then, be ready to really listen.

Whatever your political persuasion, would you join in me in this prayer for our veterans?

O God, we give you thanks today for our nation’s veterans.

We are grateful to all who have served, whether in peacetime or in conflict.

But today we especially remember those who have been tempered by fire, those who continue to bear wounds of the body or the spirit as a result of what they endured.

Some lie in our veterans’ hospitals or struggle for recovery in rehabilitation centers; they suffer from post-traumatic stress; they yearn for peace in their souls.

Dear God, we ask you to heal their wounds, and to give them peace within so they may return fully to their families and to society.

We thank you, God, for all of our country’s veterans — those of past generations, and those who continue to earn this title today. May we never forget what we have asked of them and what they have given in return. Strengthen our resolve to build a world modeled on your realm, where war will be pursued no more. Amen.

Posted in on Saturday, November 14, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
54°
Humidity: 65%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 40°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 67°/Low 42°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 43°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]