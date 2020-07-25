COLEMAN: Use this season to grow with the wisdom of Proverbs

I’d be willing to bet that you’re just like me. You’re tired of the words “unprecedented” and “uncertain.” At this point we are all painfully aware of the fact that we live in unique and unsure times. Over the last several months we’ve all experienced a ridiculous amount of cancellations, delays, and postponements — not to mention frustrations, annoyances, and disappointments. The entire experience has been a giant lesson in patience and flexibility.

The entire experience has also been an opportunity to learn. No sports. No movies. Less travel. Less going out.

Hopefully you took advantage of this season of life to grow as a person and to grow closer to the Lord. If you haven’t used this season of life to grow as a person and to grow in your faith, it’s not too late. I’d encourage you to read through the book of Proverbs. There is so much wisdom in Proverbs, wisdom that could revolutionize life in the United States if it were only understood, believed and practiced. Consider the following verses.

Proverbs 14:13 says, “The simple believes everything, but the prudent gives thought to his steps.” Maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to believe everything we hear from the echo chambers of social media and cable news.

Proverbs 17:15 says, “He who justifies the wicked and he who condemns the righteous are both an abomination to the LORD.” Surely this principle would revolutionize our justice system and our tendency to follow the mob and make snap judgments about people and situations.

Proverbs 18:13 says, “If one gives an answer before he hears, it is his folly and shame.” Too many of us want our voices to be heard without taking the time to listen to others. Social media makes this problem worse. When we think we’re making our voice heard, we’re often posting in folly and shame.

Proverbs 26:4-5 says, “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest you be like him yourself. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own eyes.” These are my favorite verses in Proverbs. Verse 4 tells us to not answer a fool in his folly because in answering the fool we become like the fool. Verse 5 tells us to answer the fool in his folly, because if we don’t the fool will be wise in his own eyes. Which one is it? Do we answer the fool, or not? Wisdom helps us know when to do what, and we desperately need wisdom today.