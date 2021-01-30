COLEMAN: Thoughts about daily Bible reading

“The law of the LORD is perfect, reviving the soul.” (Psalm 19:7)

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105)

“Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth.” (John 17:17)

“All Scripture is breathed out by God.” (2 Timothy 3:16)

“For the word of God is living and active.” (Hebrews 4:12)

If you are a follower of Jesus, I hope you understand the importance of regularly reading the Bible. We need to read the Word of God!

However, if a person is going to consistently read the Bible, they need to have a plan. Bible reading plans are not one-size-fits-all. Everyone is unique, and your life stage and daily schedule will determine what kind of Bible reading plan works best for you.

As a pastor, I’d encourage you to commit yourself to a daily Bible reading plan of some kind in 2021. To that end, here are a few things to consider when picking a daily Bible reading plan:

There is value in studying one book at a time. Pick Genesis or Romans or Psalms or John or Proverbs or Ephesians, and just read through the book over and over and over again. Studying one book at a time helps you learn the themes and understand the arguments. The downside to this approach is the possibility of neglecting certain parts of the Bible in your daily reading.

There is value in reading from Genesis to Revelation. Most years this is my approach to daily Bible reading. I start in Genesis and end in Revelation. If I make it through Revelation before the end of the year, I just start over. This approach is helpful because you don’t skip anything. The downside to this approach is that some books are just hard to plow through. Also, I’ve found that when I use this approach I read less over the course of a calendar year than when I use a reading plan.

There is value in using a comprehensive reading plan. These plans take you through the entire Bible over the course of a calendar year. Each day you have a section or sections to read. For several years I used the New Living Translation (NLT), One Year Bible or the English Standard (ESV) One Year Bible. These plans are helpful for at least three reasons. First, your reading is balanced in the Old Testament and the New Testament. Second, there is a set, structured plan for each day. Third, there is built in accountability when you get behind on the calendar.

My challenge to you is simple. Read the Bible! For that to happen, you need a plan. You could study one book at a time and dig in deep. You could start in Genesis and end in Revelation. You could use a comprehensive reading plan. But whatever approach you pick, I pray you make God’s Word a priority.