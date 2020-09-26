COLEMAN: The Third Commandment

The Third Commandment says, “You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain, for the LORD will not hold him guiltless who takes his name in vain.” (Exodus 20:7)

Compared to some of the other commandments, we tend to see this command as almost trivial. Murder and adultery? Those are big-time commands. Idolatry and stealing? Those are serious sins. Lying and coveting? Those are major character flaws. In comparison, taking the Lord’s name in vain just doesn’t feel as weighty.

Maybe that’s why God added the phrase, “for the LORD will not hold him guiltless who takes his name in vain.” Presumably, that idea goes without saying. After all, this is God’s “top ten” list, and none of the other commands include that reminder. Maybe God tagged those words on the end of the third command because he knew his people would be prone to forget the weightiness of this command.

Here are seven ways that I see people breaking the third command today:

Oh my God! This phrase can be said with excitement, disgust, or shock. To be sure, it can also be said with reverence. However, most of the time when you hear these words the speaker is a million miles away from reverent.

OMG. This is the texting version of, “Oh my God!” These three letters are easy to text and easy to find on social media. They have even made their way into our vernacular right alongside “lol,” “brb,” and a host of others.

Daydreaming while singing. Have you ever found yourself singing along with the music in church, thinking about something unrelated to church? Me too. When you sing about God and think about football (or anything other than God), you’ve crossed the line on the third command.

Prayer that treats God like a genie. Americans are bad at this. When we talk to God like a genie who owes us unlimited favors, we’ve missed it completely.

Vows that go unfulfilled. Have you ever made a promise to God you didn’t keep? Me too. Maybe it was a promise not to do something, or maybe it was a promise to do something. Either way, when you break your promise, you’ve broken the third command.

Empty professions of faith. How many times have you heard a preacher use the classic line, “bow your head and repeat after me?” How many people have casually and mindlessly repeated a sinner’s prayer? Rote recitation is not a genuine prayer of salvation. It’s actually breaking the third command.

Dopey “Christian” T-shirts. This is a pet peeve of mine. Sometimes you get these shirts at camp, and you can certainly find them at your local “Christian” bookstore. Many of these shirts are silly and irreverent, and I think many of them cross the line of using God’s name in vain.

Rather than being casual and flippant with God’s name, Christians ought to be people who use God’s name with worship, reverence and respect.