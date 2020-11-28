COLEMAN: I am thankful for our religious freedoms

One thing I’m particularly thankful for this year is religious liberty. I’m thankful that in the sovereignty and providence of God, I live in a time and place that affords me religious liberty. I have the freedom to worship God according to my conscience without fear of government interference or outside persecution. This freedom is both globally and historically unique, and it is rooted in the First Amendment of the Constitution.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Our founding fathers wisely made this the “first” amendment. They knew from experience just how easy and messy it was for government to get mixed up with religion, so they wrote the “first” amendment.

In the twenty-first century there are some voices who appeal to the first amendment and talk about “the separation between church and state” anytime a politician or judge expresses their faith or acts on their faith. This is certainly not the kind of “separation” the founders had in mind. In fact, while rejecting the notion that the United States was founded on the Christian faith, John Adams also insisted that, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

What in the world do we do with a statement like that, especially when secularism is on the rise in the United States? Secularism is a worldview that discounts the existence of God and rejects the Bible as God’s Word. Increasingly, secularism is the dominant worldview in institutes of higher learning, in the mainstream media, and in the entertainment industry. A secular worldview is certainly protected by the First Amendment. However, the dominance of secularism is a growing threat to the ongoing experience of religious liberty in the United States.

When the founders codified the idea that the government would make no law concerning the establishment of religion, they were largely thinking in terms of denominations, not worldviews. They didn’t want the United States to have a financial stake in the affairs of one particular denomination, and they didn’t want one particular denomination to have undue influence over the affairs of the nation. The current threat to religious liberty isn’t a denomination. It’s worldview. It’s secularism.

In some instances, the United States government has favored the worldview of secularism at the expense of Christian theism (just think about Christian bakers and photographers who are legally required to participate in weddings that they object to on moral and religious grounds, taxpayer funded abortion, churches in Nevada being shut down while casinos are allowed to open). This legal favoring of secularism is a direct threat to the religious liberty of millions of Christians.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting that religious liberty is gone in the United States. I’m also not predicting that religious liberty will certainly disappear in the United States. We still experience remarkable freedoms that we ought not take for granted and we ought not waste. Nevertheless, secularism is a very real threat to religious liberty. The existence of that threat makes me extra thankful for this freedom this Thanksgiving. I pray that God gives our nation many more decades of religious liberty, and I pray that Americans would vote for politicians who support religious liberty. Above all, I pray that American Christians would be good stewards of the opportunities afforded to us because of religious liberty.